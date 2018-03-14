MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Fifteen years since the invasion of Iraq, we ask retired US Brig Gen Mark Kimmitt about war crimes and the war's legacy.
Iraq, US & Canada, United States
We investigate Lee Kuan Yew's complex legacy and the reasons behind a family dispute dividing Singapore's ruling elite.
Singapore, Politics, Democracy
We investigate a massive corruption scandal in Latin America involving some of its most prominent public figures.
Corruption, Brazil, Peru
A look at the effect of the GCC crisis and how it's affecting life in Qatar - from family ties, to business, to art.
Qatar, GCC, Bahrain