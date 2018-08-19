Hajj 2017

Hajj 2018: An in-depth look at the sacred journey

Al Jazeera examines the religious excursion for nearly two million Muslims and where many pilgrims are coming from.

The first day of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2018 is Sunday, August 19.

For Muslims, the Hajj re-enacts the actions of the Prophet Muhammad in his "farewell pilgrimage" in 632 AD. It is a central pillar of the Islamic faith meant to cleanse followers of sin and bring them closer to God.

The pilgrimage is obligatory once in a lifetime for all Muslims with the means to afford it.

We take a look at the step-by-step process of the six-day journey, which almost two million Muslims will take part in.

 
 

Below, we break down the nations where most pilgrims are journeying from. 

 

 

