Hajj 2018: An in-depth look at the sacred journey

The first day of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2018 is Sunday, August 19.
For Muslims, the Hajj re-enacts the actions of the Prophet Muhammad in his "farewell pilgrimage" in 632 AD. It is a central pillar of the Islamic faith meant to cleanse followers of sin and bring them closer to God.
The pilgrimage is obligatory once in a lifetime for all Muslims with the means to afford it.
We take a look at the step-by-step process of the six-day journey, which almost two million Muslims will take part in.
Below, we break down the nations where most pilgrims are journeying from.
Source: Al Jazeera News