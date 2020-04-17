Ramadan 2020: Fasting hours around the world

Fasting will be the longest in Greenland and Norway, and shortest in Chile and Australia.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast for a full lunar month - they begin fasting at the Fajr call to prayer just before sunrise and break their fast at sundown.

In recent years, Ramadan has moved increasingly into the summer months which bring long days in the northern hemisphere and sweltering heat for many countries. Conversely, Ramadan has fallen on the shortest, winter days in the southern hemisphere.

Last year, fasting hours across the world ranged between 11 and 20 hours.

Al Jazeera takes a look at how many hours Muslims, for whom fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, will be fasting every day.

Fasting hours

Because the sun rises and sets a little earlier (or a little later) each day, fasting hours in Ramadan also change by a few minutes throughout the month.

By the end of Ramadan, the day will be a little longer than at the beginning in some countries, and shorter in others.

Below is how long fasting hours are estimated to be in cities around the world. Actual fasting hours and times will vary by day, as well as calculation methods.

- Nuuk, Greenland: 20 hours of fasting, from 2:59am to sunset at 11:02pm in the evening

- Oslo, Norway: 20 hours, from 2:22am to 11:06pm

- Helsinki, Finland: 20 hours, from 2:29am to 10:56pm

- Stockholm, Sweden: 19 hours, from 2:34am to 9:38pm

- Moscow, Russia: 17 hours, from 4:11am to 9:25pm

- Copenhagen, Denmark: 18,5 hours, from 2:54am to 21:28pm

- Berlin, Germany: 19 hours, from 2:43am to 9:27pm

- Calgary, Canada: 19 hours, from 3:42am to 9:33pm

- Warsaw, Poland: 18,5 hours, from 2:04am to 8:36pm

- London, UK: 18,5 hours, from 2:30am to 9:00pm

- Astana, Kazakhstan: 18,5 hours, from 2:44am to 9:10pm

- Brussels, Belgium: 18 hours, from 3:14am to 9:36pm

- Zurich, Switzerland: 18 hours, from 3:08am to 9:05pm

- Paris, France: 17 hours, from 4:31am to 9:36pm

- Bucharest, Romania: 17,5 hours, from 3:26am to 8:36pm

- Rome, Italy: 17 hours, from 3:42am to 8:31pm

- Madrid, Spain: 16,5 hours, from 4:56am to 9:32pm

- Lisbon, Portugal: 16,5 hours, from 4:27am to 8:50pm

- Athens, Greece: 16,5 hours, from 4:20am to 8:36pm

- Beijing, China: 16,5 hours, from 2:59am to 7:30pm

- New York, US: 16,5 hours, from 3:58am to 8:14pm

- Pyongyang, North Korea: 16,5 hours, from 2:56am to 7:21pm

- Ankara, Turkey: 16,5 hours, from 3:32am to 8:05pm

- Tokyo, Japan: 16 hours, from 2:46am to 6:47pm

- Kabul, Afghanistan: 17 hours, from 3:01am to 6:55pm

- Rabat, Morocco: 16 hours, from 4:40am to 8:29pm

- Islamabad, Pakistan: 16 hours, from 3:23am to 7:08pm

- Tehran, Iran: 16 hours, from 4:10am to 8:10pm

- Baghdad, Iraq: 16 hours, from 3:19am to 7:02pm

- Beirut, Lebanon: 16 hours, from 3:52am to 7:39pm

- Aleppo, Syria: 16 hours, from 3:31am to 7:38pm

- Cairo, Egypt: 15,5 hours, from 3:16am to 6:47pm

- Jerusalem, Palestine: 15,5 hours, from 4:02am to 7:35pm

- Kuwait City, Kuwait: 15,5 hours, from 3:17am to 6:39pm

- Gaza, Palestine: 15,5 hours, from 4:06am to 7:38pm

- New Delhi, India: 15 hours, from 3:55am to 7:11pm

- Kowloon, Hong Kong: 15 hours, from 4:17am to 7:00pm

- Dhaka, Bangladesh: 15 hours, from 3:47am to 6:39pm

- Muscat, Oman: 15 hours, from 3:53am to 6:46pm

- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 15 hours, from 3:43am to 6:42pm

- Doha, Qatar: 15 hours, from 3:16am to 6:16pm

- Dubai, UAE: 15 hours, from 4:01am to 7:01pm

- Khartoum, Sudan: 14,5 hours, from 3:54am to 6:15pm

- Aden, Yemen: 14 hours, from 4:14am to 6:21pm

- Dessye, Ethiopia: 14 hours, from 4:42am to 6:40pm

- Colombo, Sri Lanka: 14 hours, from 4:34am to 6:18pm

- Bangkok, Thailand: 14 hours, from 4:33am to 6:40pm

- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13,5 hours, from 5:39am to 7:19pm

- Novena, Singapore: 13,5 hours, from 5:34am to 7:07pm

- Luanda, Angola: 13 hours, from 5:00am to 5:55pm

- Jakarta, Indonesia: 13 hours, from 4:35am to 5:49pm

- Nairobi, Kenya: 13 hours, 5:19am to 6:34pm

- Brasilia, Brazil: 12,5 hours, from 5:09am to 5:59pm

- Harare, Zimbabwe: 12,5 hours, from 4:54am to 5:41pm

- Pretoria, South Africa: 12 hours, from 5:10am to 5:44pm

- Auckland, New Zealand: 11,5 hours, from 5:49am to 5:16pm

- Mendoza, Argentina: 11,5 hours, from 7:01am to 6:38pm

- Cape Town, South Africa: 11,5 hours, from 6:42am to 7.03pm

- Canberra, Australia: 11,5 hours, from 5:11am to 5:28pm

- Punta Arenas, Chile: 11,5 hours, from 5:42am to 6:22pm

Source: Al Jazeera