Syrian civil war map: Who controls what?

A map of the Syrian civil war that shows who controls what after years of fighting.

Since March 2011, fighting has killed an estimated 465,000 Syrians, wounded one million more and forced about 12 million people - or half the country’s pre-war population - from their homes.

Eastern Ghouta, an area east of Damascus, has been the focus of a fierce offensive by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, resulting in more than 340 deaths in the span of just two weeks.

About 400,000 people live in the rebel enclave, which has been besieged by government forces for almost five years now, resulting in few supplies reaching the desperate population.

Elsewhere, in northern Syria, pro-Assad fighters have been sent to the Kurdish enclave of Afrin to confront an offensive by Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels.

Afrin lies just south of the Turkish border. Turkey is trying to oust the Kurdish YPG militia, which controls the area and which has called on the Syrian military for help.