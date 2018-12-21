World's seven wonders recreated in New Delhi using scrap

by Tahir Ibn Manzoor & Nasir Kachroo
Artists used cutting-edge technology to create jaw-dropping structures, which they said was a tribute to world civilisations. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
New Delhi, India - For the past six months, a group of seven Indian artists has been working with discarded materials to produce replicas of the seven wonders of the world.

Under the Indian government initiative that began in August, the artists used scrap - from a typewriter to a grass cutter, drums to cycle rims, poles to pipes, iron bars to automobile spare parts - to create their masterpieces. 

Part of the Clean India project, the initiative in capital New Delhi aimed at incorporating waste to recreate the iconic structures.

Through the installations, the city, ranked one of the world's most polluted, remodelled hundreds of tonnes of waste into art pieces, which are now expected to be a world-class attraction.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the state-run Horticulture Department turned a five-acre landfill site into a park that hosts the replicas.

Situated in the Sarai Kale Khan area of New Delhi, barely 100m from Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro Station, the park is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

The park has replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, the Great Pyramid of Giza, and Rome's famous Colosseum.

Yogesh Sharma, 51, who runs a tea stall near the park, is waiting "eagerly" for the opening. "It would be a dream come true to witness such iconic structures," he said.

The look-alikes of iconic monuments have impressed onlookers even before the exhibit has been thrown open for the general public. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
Ramkumar, 31, was the first artist to finish his work - a replica of Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa. “It was a tough road… but we made it through whatever materials we found suitable for the sculptures,” he said. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
Officials said nearly 60 workers were used to recreate the monuments. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
The artists turned tonnes of waste into artworks. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
SDMC official Puneet Kumar Goel said the idea of the project was inspired by a Bollywood movie. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
The $1m project features a 70-feet replica of the Eiffel Tower made solely out of scrap. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
“The project has a strong message on recycling waste and gives access to people who don't have a chance to see the original monuments,” an art executive said. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
The park has 18 sun-tracking solar panels which create electricity to illuminate the exhibits. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
The Statue of Liberty was fabricated with metal scrap. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
From the glittering Taj Mahal to the mega Eiffel Tower, many like Karan can't wait to behold the wonders. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
Before creating a replica of the Taj Mahal, the artists visited Agra city, where the Mughal monument is located. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
The entry fee collected from the visitors will be used for the maintenance of the park. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
"SDMC provided materials from scrapyards which are otherwise sold in auctions. Around 150 tonnes of waste was used to make the replicas," an official said. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
"It has been pleasing for us to work alongside artists and make this site a major attraction. Recycling has an important role to play in our daily lives," a worker said. [Nasir Kachroo/Al Jazeera]
