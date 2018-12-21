World's seven wonders recreated in New Delhi using scrap

New Delhi, India - For the past six months, a group of seven Indian artists has been working with discarded materials to produce replicas of the seven wonders of the world.

Under the Indian government initiative that began in August, the artists used scrap - from a typewriter to a grass cutter, drums to cycle rims, poles to pipes, iron bars to automobile spare parts - to create their masterpieces.

Part of the Clean India project, the initiative in capital New Delhi aimed at incorporating waste to recreate the iconic structures.

Through the installations, the city, ranked one of the world's most polluted, remodelled hundreds of tonnes of waste into art pieces, which are now expected to be a world-class attraction.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the state-run Horticulture Department turned a five-acre landfill site into a park that hosts the replicas.

Situated in the Sarai Kale Khan area of New Delhi, barely 100m from Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro Station, the park is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

The park has replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, the Great Pyramid of Giza, and Rome's famous Colosseum.

Yogesh Sharma, 51, who runs a tea stall near the park, is waiting "eagerly" for the opening. "It would be a dream come true to witness such iconic structures," he said.