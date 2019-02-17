The women in Kashmir affected by the continuing conflict

by Aijaz Nazir & Sameer Mushtaq
Women attending the funeral prayers of a rebel in Shopian district of south Kashmir. Shopian and Pulwama districts have remained hotbeds of local rebellion after the killing of charismatic rebel commander Burhaan Wani, in 2016. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]

Anantnag, Indian-administered Kashmir - Women in Kashmir have suffered immensely as the conflict in the region continues.

Many have lost their husbands, sons or fathers. There are also around 1,500 "half-widows" who remain unaware of their husbands' whereabouts.

"I have lost my three rebel sons. One of them took food for the rebels. He was there when an encounter took place and he was killed," Nabza Bano, an 83-year-old who lives in a small house in the Somdbraide village of the south of Kashmir, told Al Jazeera.

Bano vaguely remembers the time when her sons died. She said her life became more miserable after her husband's death three years ago. He died due to kidney problems.

Kashmir remains a pending dispute between two nuclear nations, India and Pakistan. Both countries have fought two wars over the region and more than 70,000 people have lost their lives in the past three decades.

Khurshi, the 85-year-old mother of Manzoor Ahmed, mostly remains silent inside her half-dark room. She is unaware of her son's death.

Ahmed was in the Indian army and was killed in the Sunjuwan attack in the Jammu region in early 2018.

"She keeps asking about him and doesn't know he is no more," said Ahmed's sister. "She keeps waiting for her son's phone call."

Arif Magribi Khan, a psychiatrist who also runs an NGO for patients with physiological problems in Srinagar, said they have "witnessed higher patient inflow after the 2016 unrest".

"The basic cause is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When a woman loses her family member, the PTSD remains unattended for months which leads to more serious problem and becomes an uphill task to overcome," said Khan.

Shakeela's husband was a policeman and he was killed when rebels attacked him and his colleagues outside a hospital in Srinagar. 'My children keep inquiring about their father as they are unaware what has happened to him. I am unable to answer their questions at times,' said Shakeela. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
There are around 1,500 half-widows in Kashmir, longing for their husbands' return. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
A young man taking away a frightened woman from an encounter site in Khudwani area of south Kashmir. The region has witnessed an unexpected increase in resistance and encounters in the last couple of years. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Nabza Bano has lost four sons to the Kashmir conflict. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Mother of a local rebel, Asif Malik, shouts slogans at his funeral in south Kashmir. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Naseema Bano has been waiting for her husband's return for the last 16 years. He is one of the more than 10,000 disappeared persons in Kashmir. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Women in Kokernag, south Kashmir, mourn the death of a rebel after an encounter with the security forces. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
A bullet struck Yasmeena's daughter, Muskaan, in her head during a gunfight between Indian security forces and rebels at their home in Wanigund, Kulgam. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Khurshi, the 85-year-old mother of Manzoor Ahmed who was in the Indian army, is unaware of her son's death. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Women pray outside a shrine in the town of Anantnag in south Kashmir. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
This is the mother of a Kashmiri rebel, who in his early 20s, who crossed the Line of Control and never returned. With the beginning of the rebellion in Kashmir in the early 1990s, many local young boys crossed over into Pakistan-administered Kashmir to receive arms training and fight against Indian rule. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Women watching the funeral prayer of a rebel in Arwani village in south Kashmir. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
A woman prays at a Sufi shrine in south Kashmir. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]

