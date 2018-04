Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the ex-wife of South Africa's former President Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 81.

The anti-apartheid campaigner and one-time wife of the late Mandela, passed away after a long illness, her personal assistant confirmed on Monday.

She was married to Nelson Mandela - the Nobel Peace Prize winner and icon of South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle - for 38 years, with Mandela spending 27 of those behind bars.