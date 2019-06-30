This week's weather in pictures

A shepherd takes rest under a tree on a dried-up lake on the outskirts of Chennai, India. The late arrival of the monsoon and the ongoing drought have made conditions extremely difficult for residents in some parts of India. [P. Ravikumar/Reuters]
From Germany to Spain, the major weather event this week has been Europe's ongoing heatwave.

High temperature records were broken across the continent, while several deaths were also reported.

The heatwave was also responsible for wildfires breaking out in some of the hottest and driest areas including France, Spain and Germany.

In India, the southwest monsoon still lagged approximately 10-15 days behind its normal progression.

This compounded the ongoing drought that some parts of the country were suffering from. This is India's second-latest arrival of the monsoon on record.

A tornado hovers over South Bend, Indiana. June is typically ranked second for most number of tornadoes with an average of 243. [Tom Shaw/Reuters]
Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm over Port-au-Prince, Haiti. So far this month, the hurricane season has remained quiet. [Chandan Khanna/AFP]
A nun braves the heat to attend Pope Francis's weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City. Temperatures registered 35.1 degrees Celsius with hot winds and high humidity gripping most of Italy. [Angelo Carconi/EPA]
Tourists enjoy the summer temperatures on the Titlis mountain, near Engelberg, Switzerland. Most of Europe has been suffering under a heatwave. [Alexandra Wey/EPA]
A fireman works on extinguishing a forest fire in Ziltendorf, Germany. Dry and hot conditions have caused wildfires to break out over many parts of Europe. [Julian Stähle/AFP]
Shelf clouds form over Verona, Wisconsin, United States. [Craig Coleman/Reuters]
People living in slum settlements in the heart of Chennai, India, gather near a tanker to collect water. All four major reservoirs supplying water to Chennai have dried up. [Atul Loke/Getty Images]
Fog covers Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. The dense fog caused delays and cancellations at Sydney's International Airport. [Stephen Coates/Reuters]
