This week's weather in pictures

From Germany to Spain, the major weather event this week has been Europe's ongoing heatwave.

High temperature records were broken across the continent, while several deaths were also reported.

The heatwave was also responsible for wildfires breaking out in some of the hottest and driest areas including France, Spain and Germany.

In India, the southwest monsoon still lagged approximately 10-15 days behind its normal progression.

This compounded the ongoing drought that some parts of the country were suffering from. This is India's second-latest arrival of the monsoon on record.