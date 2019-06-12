This week's weather in pictures

Monks protect themselves during hot weather in New Delhi, India. Temperatures rose to as high as 50.8 Celsiuis on some days. [Rajat Gupta/EPA]
Many countries around the world this week experienced stifling heat as high temperatures records were broken. India, Pakistan, Germany, Poland, and the western United States were just a few.

Along with heat came stormy weather across Europe. Severe thunderstorms brought widespread wind damage, large hail and a few tornadoes. In France, the rain caused delays at the French Open tennis tournament.

Continued heavy rain across much of southern China also caused flash flooding, while more heavy rain is expected later this week.

A car drives through a flooded street after a summer storm in Berlin, Germany. After three days of temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius, the German capital witnessed strong thunderstorms. [Felipe Trueba/EPA]
People play at Crissy Field East Beach in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area experienced record temperatures for three straight days, with a high of 37C on one of the days. [Justin Sullivan/AFP]
Villagers clean up their belongings after their houses were damaged by flood following heavy rainfall in Guangxi, China. [Reuters]
A windshield shows the damage caused by hail after storms passed through Germering-Unterpfaffenhofen, Germany. [Steffi Ditges/Reuters]
Women fetch water from an opening in a dried-up lake near Chennai, India. Parts of India have been suffering under drought conditions ahead of the annual monsoon. [P Ravikumar/Reuters]
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo during a hot and humid afternoon in Lahore, Pakistan. [Mohsin Raza/Reuters]
The skies lit up over Berlin, Germany with lightning flashing through the skies. [Paul Zinken/AFP]
People in the stands at Roland Garros take shelter from the rain during the French Open. The weather caused delays for several tennis matches. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
A man drives his motorcycle through a flooded street of Bangkok, Thailand. Monsoon rains are expected through the rest of the summer. [Romeo Gacad/AFP]
