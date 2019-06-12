This week's weather in pictures

Many countries around the world this week experienced stifling heat as high temperatures records were broken. India, Pakistan, Germany, Poland, and the western United States were just a few.

Along with heat came stormy weather across Europe. Severe thunderstorms brought widespread wind damage, large hail and a few tornadoes. In France, the rain caused delays at the French Open tennis tournament.

Continued heavy rain across much of southern China also caused flash flooding, while more heavy rain is expected later this week.