This week's weather in photos

The eye of Hurricane Florence as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). [Alexander Gerst/NASA]
Super Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in the Philippines' northeastern Luzon region with power winds equivalent to a category 5 hurricane. The dealth toll continues to rise as more bodies are found in remote areas.  

After leaving the Philippines, the typhoon made a close swipe of Hong Kong before making another landfall just west of Macau in China.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Florence targeted the Carolinas and then slowed to a snails pace as it approached the North Carolina coast of the US. Days of strong storm surge, heavy rain and winds took their toll across the southeastern US. It is expected to take weeks for the water to recede in most of the affected locations.

Clouds roll through Turkey's capital Istanbul and across the Bosphorus region. [Erdem Sahin/EPA]
The Atlantic ocean two days before Hurricane Florence made its landfall in North Carolina. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
Philippine army's soldiers practice their land and water rescue skills in preparation of Super Typhoon Mangkhut. [Rolex Dela Pena/EPA]
This year, pet shelters like this one in North Carolina helped people, who earlier refused to leave their homes because of their pets. The shelters encouraged people to evacuate. [Caitlin Penna/EPA]
The sun sets during a rainstorm at the famous Dal Lake in Sringar, India. [Farooq Khan/EPA]
A Filipino fisherman's last-minute catch before the arrival of Super Typhoon Mangkhut. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
A gorgeous sun setting over the Mediterranean from the coastal city of Beirut, Lebanon. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
India's monsoon season still has a few more weeks left. Relative humidity in places like Bangalore may touch 93 percent. [Jagadeesh NV/EPA]
One of the most dangerous aspects of Hurricane Florence was the strong storm surge as witnessed here in New Bern, North Carolina. This boat was lifted out of its mooring and into the adjacent house. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
This man makes a quick video of a deserted deserted Nathan Road in Hong Kong as Typhoon Mangkhut sweeps by. [Jerome Favre/EPA]
A police officer rescues a child from a flooded street during Typhoon Mangkhut in Lei Yu Mun, Hong Kong. [Jerome Favre/EPA]
The sun finally breaks through the clouds in North Carolina, but the flood waters could still take weeks to recede. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
