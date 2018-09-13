This week's weather in photos

Super Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in the Philippines' northeastern Luzon region with power winds equivalent to a category 5 hurricane. The dealth toll continues to rise as more bodies are found in remote areas.

After leaving the Philippines, the typhoon made a close swipe of Hong Kong before making another landfall just west of Macau in China.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Florence targeted the Carolinas and then slowed to a snails pace as it approached the North Carolina coast of the US. Days of strong storm surge, heavy rain and winds took their toll across the southeastern US. It is expected to take weeks for the water to recede in most of the affected locations.