Week in pictures: From Women's Day to Sierra Leone elections

Children watch an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drive through the besieged town of Douma, Syria's rebel-held Eastern Ghouta. [Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]
A man sleeps next to a queue of cooking gas cylinders outside a gas filling station amid a scarcity in cooking gas supplies in Sanaa, Yemen. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A supporter of former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed shouts slogans during a protest against Abdulla Yameen, the current president, demanding the release of opposition political prisoners in front of the Maldives embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka. [Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during Sierra Leone's general election in Freetown, Sierra Leone. [Olivia Acland/Reuters]
Indian paramilitary force soldiers push exiled Tibetan activists into a police bus during a protest outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi, India. The protest marked the 59th anniversary of Tibetan Uprising Day against the Chinese rule.[Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
An acid attack survivor has her make-up done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Mumbai. In India, hundreds of women have held street plays to highlight domestic violence, sexual attacks and discrimination in jobs and wages on International Women's Day. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
A journalist reports on a ladder outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Suror Abdel Karim, a female activist and a nurse from Mosul's Old City, collects the remaining bodies of the ISIL fighters, in Mosul, Iraq. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
A man stands near the fireworks exploding from a traditional bull figure known as 'El Torito' during the annual San Juan de Dios celebrations in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico. [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
