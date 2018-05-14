Week in pictures: From protests in Nicaragua to Honduras

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during clashes with riot police in a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. [Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters]
A couple dances in front of the police barricade during a protest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Members of the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship marched the streets in protest of Juan Orlando Hernandez' government and were forcibly removed by military and police. [Fernando Antonio/AP Photo]
A Kashmiri man shouts for help as a paramilitary vehicle runs over him during a protest in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. Three people were injured, one of them died in hospital, after they were hit and run over by the vehicle. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Relatives and friends of Claudia Gomez, a 19-year old Guatemalan immigrant who was shot by a US Border Patrol officer, take part in her funeral procession towards a cemetery in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala. [Luis Echeverria/Reuters]
A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian nurse Razan Al-Najar, who according to health officials and a witness was killed by Israeli forces as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
The scene of a five-storey collapsed building in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya. Three people have been killed in a collapsed building in the low-income residential area. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
A woman cries as she walks by police officers during a moment of silence for shooting victims near the City Hall in Liege, Belgium. A gunman killed three people, including two police officers, in the Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday. Police later killed the attacker, and other officers were wounded in the shooting.[Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Photo]
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, center, Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, left, and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko attend a news conference at the Ukrainian Security Service. Babchenko turned up at a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Wednesday less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building. The country's security services said Babchenko's death was faked to foil a plot to take his life. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
