A woman places flowers on the grave of a person who died during the 1989 US military invasion that ousted Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega, on the 30th anniversary of the invasion in Panama City. According to official figures, 300 Panamanian soldiers and 214 civilians died during the invasion, though the number remains controversial and human rights groups believe it is much higher, while 23 US soldiers also perished. [Arnulfo Franco/AP Photo]