Week in pictures: From protests in Gaza to Kashmir

Men throw water on women as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Mezokovesd, Hungary. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
A Palestinian protester is seen at the Gaza-Israel border during a demonstration demanding the right for Palestinians to return to their homeland. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
An Indian policeman in Srinagar throws tear gas towards students during a protest against the recent killings in Indian-administered Kashmir. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Border patrol agent Sergio Ramirez apprehends immigrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the US in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Worshippers pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
A man walks with his bicycle through a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria. [Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]
A visitor pauses as she visits the memorial site, Landmark for Peace, commemorating the site where Robert Kennedy delivered his immortal words on the night of Martin Luther King Jr's assassination in Indianapolis. The park where Kennedy called for peace and unity just hours after the assassination of King is being designated a National Historic Site. [Michael Conroy/AP Photo]
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. [Tolga Bozoglu/Pool /Reuters]
Arrested Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) are seen during a military promotional event in Baoding, Hebei province, China. [Reuters]
