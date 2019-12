Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is transported on the royal palanquin by royal bearers during the Royal Procession outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Thousands of Thais and tourists flocked to the Chao Phraya River banks in Bangkok to witness an ancient ceremony of a royal barge procession that marked the end of the coronation ceremony for King Maha Vajiralongkorn. [Suganya Samnangjam/AP Photo]