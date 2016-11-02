Week in pictures: From Newroz celebrations to Brazil protests

A photo round-up of some of last week's events, including a car bomb blast in Somalia and protests in France and Spain.
Sign up for our newsletter to receive a weekly email of our best content
Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.
In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.
The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.
© 2018 Al Jazeera Media Network
Advertisement