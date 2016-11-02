Week in pictures: From Newroz celebrations to Brazil protests

A girl poses for a photo during a rally in Athens, Greece against the EU-Turkey deal blocking mass migration into Europe. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP Photo]
Thousands march during a protest in Madrid, demanding the right to have a fair pension guaranteed by the Spanish constitution and also against the Public Security Law also known as "Gag Law". [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Moshe Haelion, a 93-year old Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, takes part in a memorial marking the 75th anniversary of the first deportation of Jews from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
People attend a gathering to protest against the death of a Senegalese street hawker in central Madrid, Spain. [Sergio Perez/Reuters]
Dieudonne Sabwa, 4, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child waits to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz, a festival marking the beginning of spring and the vernal equinox. [Ari Jalal/ Reuters]
The newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria. Nearly all of the 110 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria last month have been released by the armed group, according to the government. [Ola Lanre/Reuters]
Thousands gather in front the Municipal Theater in downtown Rio de Janeiro, during a protest against the death of councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was killed by two unidentified attackers in the Brazilian city. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A French railway worker holds a poster among flares during a demonstration in Paris. [Francois Mori/AP Photo]
Somalis stand outside a destroyed building after a car bomb hit an area in Mogadishu, Somalia. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
