Week in pictures: From March for Our Lives to Egyptian election

People fill Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in Washington, DC. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
A woman waves a Palestinian flag ahead of a protest along the Israeli border with Gaza. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
An Afghan police officer stands guard outside a mosque after a suicide bomb attack in Herat, Afghanistan. [Mohammad Shoib/Reuters]
A woman collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings in the Ganges river, after the celebrations of the last day of Navratri festival, in Kolkata, India. [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stands amid supporters during the final rally of his week-long campaign in southern Brazil. [Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
An Ethiopian girl carries water at the Somare refugee camp on the Ethiopian-Kenyan border near the town of Moyale, Kenya. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Egyptian women wait in line to vote outside a polling station at a school in the Omraniyah district of Giza, Egypt. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
People stand in front of the word Kemerovo, made up of candles, to commemorate the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, in Pushkin Square in Moscow. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Devotees carry a religious float with a statue of the Virgin Mary of Sorrow during the Jesus of Nazareth procession from La Merced church in downtown Guatemala City. The procession is known as 'La Resena' is one of the country's earliest Catholic processions, the first being recorded in 1721. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
