Week in pictures: From Kabul blast to Koreas summit

Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, Armenia. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, cross the military demarcation line in the Demilitarized Zone. Kim made history by crossing over the world's most heavily armed border to greet Moon for talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons. [Korea Summit Press/Pool/AP Photo]
Girls offer juice to Swati Maliwal, chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, to end her fast during her hunger strike protest demanding stricter laws for rape in India. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
A Pataxo indigenous man smokes a traditional pipe during a protest against the government's decision to not recognise the demarcation of indigenous lands in Raposa Serra do Sol, Roraima state, Brazil. Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights. [Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
People lift up their arms as they shout slogans during a protest outside the Justice Ministry in Madrid. Women's rights groups protested on Thursday after a court in northern Spain sentenced five men to nine years each in prison for the lesser crime of sexual abuse in what activists said was a gang rape during the 2016 running of the bulls festival in Pamplona. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
A woman cries at a hospital after she lost her son in a suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Massoud Hossaini/AP Photo]
Students protest the murder of three film students in Mexico City. Prosecutors said the three were abducted by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel because they were filming a school project at a house used by the rival Nueva Plaza gang. The students were using the residence on the outskirts of Guadalajara because it belonged to one of their aunts, family members have said. [Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo]
An Israeli border police officer pushes back a Palestinian journalist in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
South Africa Federation Of Trade Unions (SAFTU) protesters gather in downtown Johannesburg, ahead of a march against the national minimum wage and the proposed changes in the labour laws. The strike has been called for in all major cities in the country. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
Demonstrators hold a candlelight vigil in honour of those who died during anti-government protests in Managua, Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega backed off a social security overhaul that triggered protests, during which at least 30 people have died according to human rights groups. [Alfredo Zuniga/AP Photo]
