Week in pictures: From Iraq elections to Ramadan 2018

Female demonstrators run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Female demonstrators run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Iraqi people stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Mosul, Iraq. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
Iraqi people stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Mosul, Iraq. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
Belgian workers and employees take part in a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. [Yves Herman/Reuters]
Belgian workers and employees take part in a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. [Yves Herman/Reuters]
People pray prior to breaking their Ramadan fast at Clifton Beach in Karachi, Pakistan. Muslims throughout the world are celebrating Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, refraining from eating, drinking and smoking from sunrise to sunset. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
People pray prior to breaking their Ramadan fast at Clifton Beach in Karachi, Pakistan. Muslims throughout the world are celebrating Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, refraining from eating, drinking and smoking from sunrise to sunset. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Palestinians wait to cross the border to the Egyptian side at the Rafah crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip. Egypt's President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi says he has ordered the Rafah crossing point with Gaza strip be opened for the whole Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the longest time since Hamas took over the territory in 2007. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Palestinians wait to cross the border to the Egyptian side at the Rafah crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip. Egypt's President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi says he has ordered the Rafah crossing point with Gaza strip be opened for the whole Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the longest time since Hamas took over the territory in 2007. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Grieving relatives of passengers who perished in Cuba's worst aviation disaster leave the morgue, in Havana, Cuba. Investigators are trying to determine why an aging Boeing 737 carrying more than 100 people went down and erupted in flames shortly after takeoff in Havana. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Grieving relatives of passengers who perished in Cuba's worst aviation disaster leave the morgue, in Havana, Cuba. Investigators are trying to determine why an aging Boeing 737 carrying more than 100 people went down and erupted in flames shortly after takeoff in Havana. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
A health worker is sprayed with chlorine after visiting the isolation ward at Bikoro hospital, which received a new suspected Ebola case, in Bikoro, Democratic Republic of Congo. [Jean Robert N'Kengo/Reuters]
A health worker is sprayed with chlorine after visiting the isolation ward at Bikoro hospital, which received a new suspected Ebola case, in Bikoro, Democratic Republic of Congo. [Jean Robert N'Kengo/Reuters]
Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci greets supporters while confetti flies over the crowd during a rally in Valencia Venezuela. Venezuelans will vote for a new president in the upcoming presidential elections on May 20. [Juan Carlos Hernandez/AP Photo]
Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci greets supporters while confetti flies over the crowd during a rally in Valencia Venezuela. Venezuelans will vote for a new president in the upcoming presidential elections on May 20. [Juan Carlos Hernandez/AP Photo]
Daniel Hernandez, a local imam, comforts Dih-Anaa Forero of Missouri City, near the site of the shooting at the Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, Texas, US. [Jonathan Bachman/Reuters]
Daniel Hernandez, a local imam, comforts Dih-Anaa Forero of Missouri City, near the site of the shooting at the Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, Texas, US. [Jonathan Bachman/Reuters]
Girls'' faces are covered by white powder after blowing it, at a town fiesta parlour game, in celebration of patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Baclaran, Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines. [Romeo Ranoco/Reuters]
Girls'' faces are covered by white powder after blowing it, at a town fiesta parlour game, in celebration of patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Baclaran, Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines. [Romeo Ranoco/Reuters]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

Stories from the sex trade

Stories from the sex trade

Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.