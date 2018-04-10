Week in pictures: From May Day rallies to Kabul suicide bombings

Hagar Yahia holds her five-year-old daughter, Awsaf, who is suffering from malnutrition from living mainly on a diet of bread and tea in Abyan, Yemen. Yahia, her husband and eight children fled from their hometown on Yemen's western Red Sea coast to escape the war, eventually ending up more than 300km away in a village in the south. Ever since, they have struggled to find enough food. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]