Week in pictures: From May Day rallies to Kabul suicide bombings

Hagar Yahia holds her five-year-old daughter, Awsaf, who is suffering from malnutrition from living mainly on a diet of bread and tea in Abyan, Yemen. Yahia, her husband and eight children fled from their hometown on Yemen's western Red Sea coast to escape the war, eventually ending up more than 300km away in a village in the south. Ever since, they have struggled to find enough food. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Russian soldiers stand in Moscow's Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which will take place on May 9 to celebrate 71 years of the victory in World War II. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man near McAllen, in the US state of Texas, after they were caught crossing without documents into the US border from Mexico. [Adrees Latif/Reuters]
A Kashmiri woman wails holding on to the school shirt of her brother, Umar Abdullah Kumar, during his funeral procession at Pinjura village, 52km south of Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir. Kumar was killed and dozens others were wounded after Indian troops fired at rock-throwing protesters who helped the trapped rebels escape during a cordon-and-search-operation. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Children play inside the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. Amid protests, the government has promised to drastically reduce overcrowding at island camps over the summer. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
Palestinians, with their faces painted like characters from the movie "Avatar", take part in a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A Rohingya refugee walks down a flight of stairs made with sand bags, in preparation for the approaching monsoon season at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. The annual monsoon will soon sweep through camps where some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims live in huts made of bamboo and plastic built along steep hills. [A.M. Ahad/AP Photo]
Andean farmers take part in a ceremony honouring Mother Earth and Father Snowy Mountain, in Pitumarca, Peru. Pampachiri community leader Gabino Huaman says a surge in tourism figures comes with a responsibility to be good stewards of the environment and their new guests. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
Relatives, colleagues and friends of AFP chief photographer Shah Marai, who was killed in a suicide attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul, participate in a prayer in his village, Gul Dara. A coordinated double suicide bombing by ISIL in central Kabul killed dozens of people, including nine Afghan journalists. [Massoud Hossaini/AP Photo]
Cubans take part in the annual May Day parade at Revolution Square in the country's capital, Havana. [Desmond Boylan/AP Photo]
