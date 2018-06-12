Week in pictures: From air attacks in Yemen to protests in the US

A man stands next to vehicles damaged by an air attack in Amran, Yemen. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A man stands next to vehicles damaged by an air attack in Amran, Yemen. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the US and separated from his 12-year-old son Nixon Guardado at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's 'zero tolerance' immigration policy, carries his youngest son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the US and separated from his 12-year-old son Nixon Guardado at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's 'zero tolerance' immigration policy, carries his youngest son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
A young Palestinian woman stands amid smoke during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, outside Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
A young Palestinian woman stands amid smoke during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, outside Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Demonstrators protest the Trump administration's immigration policies as part of a 'Families Belong Together' rally in Houston, Texas. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Demonstrators protest the Trump administration's immigration policies as part of a 'Families Belong Together' rally in Houston, Texas. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
A child, displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hudaida, rides on a bus moving IDPs from a temporary centre to schools allocated for them in Sanaa, Yemen. [Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters]
A child, displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hudaida, rides on a bus moving IDPs from a temporary centre to schools allocated for them in Sanaa, Yemen. [Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters]
A Rohingya refugee walks with an umbrella at Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
A Rohingya refugee walks with an umbrella at Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Migrants and refugees rest on board the Open Arms aid boat, of the Proactiva Open Arms Spanish NGO, after being rescued from a rubber dinghy off the Libyan coast. [Olmo Calvo/AP Photo]
Migrants and refugees rest on board the Open Arms aid boat, of the Proactiva Open Arms Spanish NGO, after being rescued from a rubber dinghy off the Libyan coast. [Olmo Calvo/AP Photo]
Riot police detain a protester in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. Greek riot police fired tear gas and stun grenades during a protest against Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia. [Giannis Papanikos/AP Photo]
Riot police detain a protester in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. Greek riot police fired tear gas and stun grenades during a protest against Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia. [Giannis Papanikos/AP Photo]
Thousands of protesters march along a downtown street during an annual pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong.[Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
Thousands of protesters march along a downtown street during an annual pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong.[Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
A woman turns on the catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant in La Paz, Bolivia. Aymara women participated in the Miss Cholita Pacena 2018 pageant, an annual contest that recognises indigenous women's fashion and beauty, as well as their command of indigenous lifestyle and language. Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
A woman turns on the catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant in La Paz, Bolivia. Aymara women participated in the Miss Cholita Pacena 2018 pageant, an annual contest that recognises indigenous women's fashion and beauty, as well as their command of indigenous lifestyle and language. Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

Stories from the sex trade

Stories from the sex trade

Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.