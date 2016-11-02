Visitors flock to see the cherry blossoms in Japan

Visitors view the blossoms from a boat at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
Spring has sprung in Japan.

The cherry trees are in full bloom in Tokyo, and thousands of visitors are flocking to parks to enjoy the spectacle.

The importance of the cherry blossom season cannot be overstated.

The delicate pink and white flowers are widely celebrated in Japanese literature, poetry and art, and there is even a word for viewing the blossoms - hanami.

The height of the season changes slightly every year, depending on the weather. To make sure no one misses the display, there are websites dedicated to forecasting its arrival. The websites predict the opening of the blossoms, as well as the time of full bloom.

This year's full bloom in Tokyo is expected to continue until April 1. After that, the flowers will begin to die away.

Further north, the trees bloom later. In Sapporo, the height of the season isn’t expected until the end of April.

The delicate pink and white flowers are widely celebrated in Japanese literature, poetry and art. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
At Ueno Park in Tokyo, it was time for a selfie or two. [Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE]
The exact date that the cherry trees bloom changes every year, depending on the weather. [Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE]
This year, the flowers opened about nine days earlier than usual. [Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE]
The blossoms in Tokyo open more than a month earlier than those on the northern island of Hokkaido. [Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE]
The cherry blossom season is short, with full bloom only lasting for about eight days. [Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE]
Those hoping to see the spectacle over the next few days will be treated to fine, sunny weather, but it will turn cooler on Friday. [Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE]
