Landmark flooding continues to devastate parts of the central United States.

The disaster was initiated during the second week of March when what is referred to as a "bomb cyclone" moved out of the Rockies and into the Plains dropping heavy rain and triggering snowmelt.

The images below capture the widespread extent of damage as a result of the ongoing flooding.

While residents in Nebraska and Iowa are beginning to clean up, states downstream can only wait as the rivers have yet to crest.