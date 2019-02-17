Trump-Kim summit: Hanoi buzzing with T-shirts, flags and haircuts

by Faras Ghani
Billionaire Donald, as he calls himself, has been walking around on the streets of Hanoi, leaving onlookers in awe due to his striking resemblance to the US president. He said his wish is to meet Donald Trump and get clicked with him. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Billionaire Donald, as he calls himself, has been walking around on the streets of Hanoi, leaving onlookers in awe due to his striking resemblance to the US president. He said his wish is to meet Donald Trump and get clicked with him. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]

Hanoi, Vietnam - The leaders of the United States and North Korea are meeting in the Vietnam capital, Hanoi, on February 27 and 28 in a follow-up to last year's historic Singapore summit.

As Hanoi gears up to host Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, it's not just the beefed-up security, sold-out hotels and fluttering flags across Hanoi that are marking the occasion. Locals in Hanoi have used the occasion to market their skills and businesses, and it has been it a happening week for the tourists.

Bars are also serving drinks dubbed "Peace Negroniations", inspired by the popular Negroni cocktail; stores are selling T-shirts bearing Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's faces; and even hairdressers are offering free cuts to those eager to replicate the hairstyles of the two leaders.

The Trump-Kim mania hit the streets of Hanoi early, with shopkeepers cashing in on the opportunity by selling souvenirs, including various types of T-shirts bearing the two leaders' faces and their countries' flags. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
The Trump-Kim mania hit the streets of Hanoi early, with shopkeepers cashing in on the opportunity by selling souvenirs, including various types of T-shirts bearing the two leaders' faces and their countries' flags. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Hieu Dinh Van (left) is a T-shirt manufacturer in Hanoi. His T-shirts are now being copied and sold elsewhere in the city. He also said that due to the unexpectedly high demand, his factory was running out of material. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Hieu Dinh Van (left) is a T-shirt manufacturer in Hanoi. His T-shirts are now being copied and sold elsewhere in the city. He also said that due to the unexpectedly high demand, his factory was running out of material. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
The square opposite the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi is hosting an exhibition while also providing locals and tourists a photo spot with the American, North Korean and Vietnamese flags. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
The square opposite the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi is hosting an exhibition while also providing locals and tourists a photo spot with the American, North Korean and Vietnamese flags. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Binh Tran Lam is a 37-year-old artist drawing Trump and Kim paintings in his cafe. He wants to meet the two leaders and present them his work. He has also held exhibitions outside the White House on his previous trips to the US. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Binh Tran Lam is a 37-year-old artist drawing Trump and Kim paintings in his cafe. He wants to meet the two leaders and present them his work. He has also held exhibitions outside the White House on his previous trips to the US. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Duong Le Tuan started giving out free Trump or Kim haircuts a week ago. Since then, more than 600 customers have visited his salon to get such haircuts. Kim is the more popular one, according to Le, because it takes less time and effort. Le's father was injured in the US-Vietnam war and two of his uncles died. 'I want to mark these historic talks with a message of peace,' Le told Al Jazeera. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Duong Le Tuan started giving out free Trump or Kim haircuts a week ago. Since then, more than 600 customers have visited his salon to get such haircuts. Kim is the more popular one, according to Le, because it takes less time and effort. Le's father was injured in the US-Vietnam war and two of his uncles died. 'I want to mark these historic talks with a message of peace,' Le told Al Jazeera. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Bemused locals grabbed the opportunity to come out of their workplaces, taking photos and waiting for the two leaders to drive past. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Bemused locals grabbed the opportunity to come out of their workplaces, taking photos and waiting for the two leaders to drive past. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Major roads leading to the leaders' hotels were cordoned off by the security on Tuesday. Massive traffic jams were witnessed but most of the onlookers were happy to stay and hoped they would catch a glimpse of either leader driving past. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Major roads leading to the leaders' hotels were cordoned off by the security on Tuesday. Massive traffic jams were witnessed but most of the onlookers were happy to stay and hoped they would catch a glimpse of either leader driving past. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Security has been beefed up in Hanoi in the lead-up to the summit which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Security has been beefed up in Hanoi in the lead-up to the summit which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
In addition to police officials, the Vietnamese government also has extra security on hand to guard the leaders and their teams during their visit. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
In addition to police officials, the Vietnamese government also has extra security on hand to guard the leaders and their teams during their visit. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Unicorn bar in Hanoi is serving what they call the 'Rock It Man'. The drink costs 160,000 Vietnamese dongs (approximately $7), takes more than two minutes to make and comprises 10 different ingredients. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Unicorn bar in Hanoi is serving what they call the 'Rock It Man'. The drink costs 160,000 Vietnamese dongs (approximately $7), takes more than two minutes to make and comprises 10 different ingredients. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Durty Bird restaurant in the Old Quarter has come up with two special burgers to mark the occasion - Kim Jong Yum and the Durty Donald. Each burger has special ingredients from their respective countries. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Durty Bird restaurant in the Old Quarter has come up with two special burgers to mark the occasion - Kim Jong Yum and the Durty Donald. Each burger has special ingredients from their respective countries. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Nguyen Duc Loc, Tran Phi Long and Nguyen Cong Toan are using the US-North Korea summit to showcase their artwork. Replicating photos of the two leaders using dried leaves, the trio hope it will encourage others to get involved in arts and crafts. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Nguyen Duc Loc, Tran Phi Long and Nguyen Cong Toan are using the US-North Korea summit to showcase their artwork. Replicating photos of the two leaders using dried leaves, the trio hope it will encourage others to get involved in arts and crafts. [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How different voting systems work around the world

How different voting systems work around the world

Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.