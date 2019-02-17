Trump-Kim summit: Hanoi buzzing with T-shirts, flags and haircuts

Hanoi, Vietnam - The leaders of the United States and North Korea are meeting in the Vietnam capital, Hanoi, on February 27 and 28 in a follow-up to last year's historic Singapore summit.

As Hanoi gears up to host Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, it's not just the beefed-up security, sold-out hotels and fluttering flags across Hanoi that are marking the occasion. Locals in Hanoi have used the occasion to market their skills and businesses, and it has been it a happening week for the tourists.

Bars are also serving drinks dubbed "Peace Negroniations", inspired by the popular Negroni cocktail; stores are selling T-shirts bearing Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's faces; and even hairdressers are offering free cuts to those eager to replicate the hairstyles of the two leaders.