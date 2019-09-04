Trail of destruction left behind by Huricane Dorian

Damage left behind Hurricane Dorian on Abaco Island. The massive, slow-moving hurricane devastated parts of the Bahamas with Category 5 force winds and heavy rains. [HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images]
Damage left behind Hurricane Dorian on Abaco Island. The massive, slow-moving hurricane devastated parts of the Bahamas with Category 5 force winds and heavy rains. [HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images]

Debris extended for miles and floods covered much of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, in what the archipelago's prime minister called one of the worst disasters to ever strike the island nation.

"Parts of Abaco are decimated. There's severe flooding, there's severe damage to homes, businesses, other buildings and infrastructure," said Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warning the death toll could rise.

Emergency workers struggled to reach victims as search and rescue operations continued into Wednesday and the scope of the damage and humanitarian crisis unfolded.

The massive Atlantic storm churned towards the United States on Wednesday after leaving seven dead in the Bahamas.

Aerial footage showed scenes of catastrophic damage with hundreds of homes missing roofs, cars submerged or overturned, widespread flooding and boats reduced to matchwood.

Dorian, which has dumped as much as 76 centimeters of rain on the Bahamas, was downgraded Tuesday morning to a Category 2 hurricane on the five-level wind scale and a state of emergency has been declared in parts of the east coast for millions of US residents potentially in its path.

Relief teams rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands. [US Coast Guard via Reuters]
Relief teams rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands. [US Coast Guard via Reuters]
Aerial view of a row of damaged structures in the Bahamas. [Adam Stanton/US Coast Guard via EPA]
Aerial view of a row of damaged structures in the Bahamas. [Adam Stanton/US Coast Guard via EPA]
Dorian pounded away at the islands in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals. [Tim Aylen/AP Photo]
Dorian pounded away at the islands in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals. [Tim Aylen/AP Photo]
A family is escorted to a safe zone after they were rescued in Freeport, Bahamas. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
A family is escorted to a safe zone after they were rescued in Freeport, Bahamas. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Volunteers walk bracing the wind and rain from Hurricane Dorian through a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Causarina bridge in Freeport. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Volunteers walk bracing the wind and rain from Hurricane Dorian through a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Causarina bridge in Freeport. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Residents wade through a street flooded with water brought on by Hurricane Dorian in Freeport. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Residents wade through a street flooded with water brought on by Hurricane Dorian in Freeport. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin on Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas. [US Coast Guard via Reuters]
Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin on Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas. [US Coast Guard via Reuters]
At least seven deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown. [HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images]
At least seven deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown. [HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images]