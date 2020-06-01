'We are tired of oppression': US race protests in pictures

Police in the US fired tear gas outside the White House late on Sunday as anti-racism protesters took to the streets for the sixth day to voice fury at police brutality.

Major US cities have been put under curfew to suppress the unrest that was triggered after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With the Trump administration branding instigators of rioting as "domestic terrorists", there were more confrontations between protesters and police and fresh outbreaks of looting.

Violent clashes broke out repeatedly in a small park next to the White House, with authorities using tear gas, pepper spray and flash grenades to disperse crowds who lit several large fires and damaged property.

Local US leaders appealed to citizens to give constructive outlet to their rage over the death of Floyd, while night-time curfews were imposed in cities including Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Houston New York and Miami.

Thousands of National Guard troops have been deployed in the wake of the protests that have rekindled memories of the 2013 Black Lives Matter movement.