Thousands celebrate International Day of Yoga

A colourful practice session ahead of the International Day of Yoga, in Chandigarh, India. [Ajay Verma/Reuters]
From the Himalayan region of Ladakh to the deck of an aircraft carrier, tens of thousands joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to celebrate the fourth International Day of Yoga, with a few wearing masks to bring attention to poor air quality. 

Modi pushed for the annual event to be held worldwide after he came to power in 2014. The lifestyle industry centred on the ancient physical and spiritual discipline is estimated to be worth around $80bn.

Countries such as Afghanistan, Japan and Peru held yoga sessions, while Australia and South Africa celebrated on Monday. 

In India, more than 50,000 people joined Modi in performing yoga on the lawns of Dehradun’s Forest Research Institute in the Himalayan foothills of the northern state of Uttarakhand.

“From Tokyo to Toronto, from Stockholm to Sao Paulo, Yoga has become a positive influence in the lives of millions,” Modi told participants on the lush green lawns.

“In a world where non-communicable diseases, stress and lifestyle-related ailments are rising, yoga can play a central role in mitigating these diseases to create a healthy mind and body.”

A college student shows off her painted face to raise awareness ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chennai. [P.Ravikumar/Reuters]
Over 5,000 people participated in a yoga session on the 4th International Day of Yoga at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The event was organised by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.[Monirul Alam/EPA-EFE]
Hundreds of people in sync as they practise yoga in Bangalore, India. [Jagadeesh NV/EPA-EFE]
School children form the words "Yoga Day" on International Yoga Day in Chennai. [P.Ravikumar/Reuters]
Indian Hindu holy men strike yogic poses on International Yoga Day at the Kamakhya Temple in Gauhati. Yoga enthusiasts across the world Thursday took part in mass yoga events to mark International Yoga Day. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, a decommissioned Navy aircraft carrier in Mumbai. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Indians performing yoga on a walkway between two towers of an under-construction highrise residential building as they mark International Yoga Day in Ahmadabad. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Yoga practitioners wait for their turn to perform during International Yoga Day in Kolkata, Eastern India. [Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE]
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, performs yoga with thousands of Indians to mark International Day of Yoga in Dehradun, India. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
