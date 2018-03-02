Thailand cave rescue: Operation resumes for remaining boys

Authorities resumed extractions on Monday of a youth football team from a flooded cave in Thailand a day after four boys were rescued.

The dangerous mission began on Sunday with rain threatening to raise water levels inside the cave where the team has been stranded for two weeks. There was a heavy but brief downpour on Monday morning.

New oxygen tanks were being placed in the cave before the second stage of the rescue effort began.

Extracting everyone could take four days, but Sunday's success raised hopes that it could be done.