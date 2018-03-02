Thailand cave rescue: Operation resumes for remaining boys

An undated photo released via the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page on Sunday, July 8, 2018. The caption reads: “We, Thai and international teams, join forces to bring the young Wild Boars home.” The operation has begun to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who will need to dive out of the flooded cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks. [Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP]
Authorities resumed extractions on Monday of a youth football team from a flooded cave in Thailand a day after four boys were rescued.

The dangerous mission began on Sunday with rain threatening to raise water levels inside the cave where the team has been stranded for two weeks. There was a heavy but brief downpour on Monday morning.

New oxygen tanks were being placed in the cave before the second stage of the rescue effort began.

Extracting everyone could take four days, but Sunday's success raised hopes that it could be done.

A soldier blocks a road leading to Tham Luang cave complex, where a team of young football players are trapped in a flooded cave. Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 9, 2018. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
Rescuers at a Thai cave where eight boys and their soccer coach remain trapped have awoken to cloudy skies after a night during which heavy monsoon rains lashed the mountainous region for several hours. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Medics wait in one of nine ambulances stationed outside the Tham Luang cave. [James Pomfret/Reuters]
Australian Federal Police and Defence Force personnel arrive near a cave, July 8, 2018. Thai authorities are racing to pump water out of the flooded cave before more accumulates as rains continue in the region. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Eight members of a youth football team and their coach remain in a cave in northern Thailand as rescuers enter the second day of an operation to extract them. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Parents of a Thai boy trapped with his soccer teammates in the cave, wait for their son to be evacuated. [James Pomfret/Reuters]
A Royal Thai Police helicopter carrying rescued boys lands at a military airport in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
Classmates of six of the boys trapped inside a flooded cave react after their teacher announced that some of them had been rescued, at Mae Sai Prasitsart school, Chiang Rai, Thailand. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
A screengrab tweeted by Elon Musk shows a "kid-sized submarine" being tested in a pool in California, US, on Sunday, July 8, 2018. Musk's SpaceX company tested the submarine, which could potentially help rescue the remaining children and their coach. [Courtesy of Elon Musk via AP]
