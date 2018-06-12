Thailand cave boys: Found alive and in good health

A video shot by rescuers in flickering torchlight 4km from the mouth of the cave in Thailand’s northernmost province showed boys sitting or standing on the rocks above an expanse of water.

Their skinny faces illuminated by a flashlight, the Thai football teammates stranded more than 10 days in a partly flooded cave said they were healthy, as heavy rains forecast for later this week could complicate plans to safely extract them.

The 12 boys and their coach are seen sitting with Thai navy SEALs in the dark cave. The boys, many wrapped in foil blankets, take turns introducing themselves, folding their hands together in a traditional greeting and saying their names and that they are healthy.

{articleGUID}

The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach disappeared after they went exploring in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Chiang Rai province after a football game June 23.

The teammates, who were trapped inside when heavy rains flooded the cave, were found by rescue divers on Monday night during a desperate search that drew assistance from experts around the globe.