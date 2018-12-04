Sydney kicks off global 2019 parties with dazzling spectacle

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations. [Brendan Esposito/AAP/AP Photo]
Australia's largest city, Sydney, put on its biggest-ever fireworks display in a spectacular welcome to the New Year, kicking off a wave of celebrations for billions around the world.

A record amount of pyrotechnics as well as new fireworks effects and colours lit up the city's skyline for 12 minutes and dazzled the more than 1.5 million spectators who packed the harbourfront and parks.

An earlier thunderstorm did not dampen the spirits of revellers who camped out at vantage points, some since the early hours of the morning.

To mark the international year of indigenous languages in 2019, the harbour also hosted a ceremony celebrating Aboriginal heritage that included animations projected onto the bridge's pylons.

Around the world

The party atmosphere will sweep across major cities in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas as the clock ticks past midnight.

Hong Kong: Glittering fireworks will be sent skyward from five barges floating in Victoria Harbour in a 10-minute display watched by 300,000 people on the shore.

Jakarta: Hundreds of couples will tie the knot in a free mass wedding, as those in the tsunami-hit Banten province, where affected towns were popular holiday destinations, have been told to cancel party plans out of respect for the victims.

Tokyo: Japanese will flock to temples to ring in the New Year, while US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr will take on local kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a bout staged outside Tokyo.

Moscow: Concerts and light shows will be held across the city's parks and more than 1,000 ice rinks have been opened for merrymakers.

Paris: A fireworks display and sound and light show under the theme "fraternity" is set to go ahead on the Champs-Elysees despite plans for further "yellow vest" anti-government protests on the famed avenue.

Berlin: Music lovers will party at a concert at the Brandenburg Gate, but a popular German tradition of setting off fireworks to mark the occasion has been banned in some other cities over safety concerns.

London: Britain's capital will usher in the New Year by celebrating its relationship with Europe amid turmoil over Brexit, with the fireworks display at the London Eye to feature music from the continent's artists.

Edinburgh: The Scottish capital's traditional Hogmanay celebrations will also take on a pro-European theme ahead of the year in which Britain is due to exit the union.

Looking ahead to 2019 

As the world parties, many will also look forward to 2019 and wonder whether the turmoil witnessed during the previous year will spill over into the next.

The political wrangling in Westminster over Brexit was one of the key stories of this year, with a resolution yet to be reached before the scheduled March 29 departure.

US President Donald Trump dominated headlines in 2018 as he ramped up his trade war with China, quit the Iran nuclear deal, moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and met his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un in Singapore for an historic summit.

North Korea's commitment to denuclearisation will remain a major political and security issue into next year, as will Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's reassertion of control after Trump's shock military withdrawal announcement.

The war in Yemen, which started in 2014 and has already killed about 10,000 people and left some 20 million at risk of starvation, could take a crucial turn after a ceasefire went into effect in mid-December.

Numerous countries go to the polls in 2019, with key elections in India, Afghanistan, Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina and Australia.

Major sporting events on the calendar include the Rugby World Cup in Japan, the cricket one-day international World Cup in England and the athletics World Championships in Qatar.

A street vendor shows 2019-shaped glasses with colours of the Hungarian national flag to celebrate New Year's Eve in Budapest, Hungary. [Balazs Mohai/EFE/EPA]
Artists perform at a shopping centre during the New Year festival in Bangkok, Thailand. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
"2019" written in the air with a sparkler near a tourist camp outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. [Ilya Naymushin/Reuters]
Shinto priests walk to attend a ritual to usher in the upcoming New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
A woman prays in front of a wall of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]
Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's Eve on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]
Members of PyroCeltica pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlit procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. [Russell Cheyne/Reuters]
Revellers take selfies during a New Year's Eve rehearsal celebration in Madrid, Spain. [Paul White/AP Photo]
Paramilitary police stand guard near the Bund on New Year''s Eve, in Shanghai, China. [Aly Song/Reuters]
A makeup artist paints a Santa Claus on a woman's hair during the New Year preparations in Ahmedabad, India. [Amit Dave/Reuters]
Fireworks light up the skyline as part of the New Year's Eve celebrations in Singapore. [Feline Lim/Reuters]
A worshipper prays as she takes her turn lying in a coffin at the Takien temple in suburban Bangkok, Thailand. Worshippers believe that the coffin ceremony – symbolizing death and rebirth – helps them rid themselves of bad luck and be reborn for a fresh start in the new year. [Sakchai lalit/AP Photo]
