Sweltering weather causes problems across Europe

The prolonged dry weather has threatened summer crops in many countries. [Alexander Becher/EPA]
It has been an exceptional summer with the UK seeing its driest start to the season in 57 years.

A ‘green and pleasant land’, is now brown and dusty, despite rain over the past few days.

Across Europe, the heat has been punctuated by extreme thunderstorm activity, currently residing across northern parts of Italy.

The hot, dry weather has also hit Scandinavia with temperatures reaching as high as 33 degrees Celsius inside the Arctic Circle.

The drought across Norway, Sweden and Finland has brought scores of wildfires. In Sweden, there are serious shortages of grazing for cattle.

Much of Scandinavia is experiencing drought and exceptionally high temperatures. [Erik Schroeder/EPA]
A man naps as the summer heat grips Belgrade, Serbia. [Koca Sulejmanovic/EPA-EFE]
A shortage of grazing is causing serious problems for farmers. [Maja Suslin/EPA-EFE]
Irrigation is being used in many countries to prevent crops from failing. [Koen Van Wee/EPA-EFE]
Even the lush Swiss countryside is turning brown as the warm weather continues. [Ennio Leanza/EPA-EFE]
Temperatures in Vaasa, Finland on the Gulf of Bothnia coast, have reached 33C in recent days. [Mikko Stig/AFP]
The Devon coast is pictured as the UK enjoys the driest start to summer in 57 years. [John Wilkes]
