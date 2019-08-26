The sweet tea and bitter realities of Masafer Yatta

by Alyona Synenko
Tuba village is located 2 kilometres away from the town of Yatta. The villagers are not allowed to use the main access road due to the proximity of an Israeli outpost. Now the villagers use a detour road. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Masafer Yatta, occupied West BankThe landscape of Masafer Yatta, an area of some 1,400 inhabitants scattered in hamlets across the South Hebron Hills of the occupied West Bank, is austere and inhospitable.

But its people, most of them traditional cave-dwellers, are proud of their openness. When visitors arrive at a home, tea is served, then coffee and fruit and local salty stone yoghurt, followed by another round of tea.

"I used to like it here. It is quiet. People don’t gossip," says Huda Awad, a 58-year-old widow. "Now the isolation is killing our life."

Huda moved to Tuba village in Masafer Yatta almost four decades ago as the 20-year-old bride of a local man. Just a couple of years earlier, in 1977, the area was declared a military training zone by Israel and all new construction was prohibited.

But life continued its course: couples got married, children were born and people needed a place to live. Like many others, Huda and her husband built a new house.

Earlier this year, Huda received a notice from the Israeli Civil Administration stating that her house had been built without the correct permit and would be demolished. In March, military bulldozers arrived and demolished the home.

"All I want is to be able to watch TV," says Huda, looking at the rubble of what used to be her house. Her solar panel system, the only source of energy, was confiscated, and with it she lost her TV, one of her last pleasures in life, she says.

Over the years, villagers have also lost access to large parts of their agricultural land as a nearby Israeli settlement expanded.

In 1991, a new Israeli outpost was built along the main road connecting Tuba village to the town of Yatta. Since December 2000, Israeli military has banned Palestinians from travelling on this road due to the proximity of the settlement, citing "security reasons". It has compounded their sense of isolation and impacted on all areas of life.

"My father is 70", says Hael, a local herder. "I take him to Yatta for medical check-ups using the detour road. I constantly think that if there is an emergency we won’t make it to the hospital on time."

There is a sense of living on borrowed time in the community. Some demolition orders remain pending for years, as court battles drag on, while others are executed quickly. Some legal battles have lasted for more than a decade, while every family here lives daily with the fear of losing their home.

Huda in front of her demolished house. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Difficult access to the area affected all aspects of life: access to water, education, healthcare. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Um Mohammed and Abu Mohammed are traditional cave dwellers. 'We never open a water tap,' Um Mohammed says. 'This would be such a waste. We cherish every drop.' Masafer Yatta communities are not connected to the water system. Difficult access to the area makes water trucking inefficient and expensive. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Radwan and Hael are brothers. As their family lost access to two thirds of its grazing land, Hael decided to move to the town of Yatta and get a job. 'My heart, my spirit are still here,' he says. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Local herders lost access to large parts of their agricultural land due to the settlement expansion. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Saleh studies law at Hebron University. To get to classes he takes a one-hour donkey ride through the mountains to reach the closest town, and then a bus from there. He spends an average of four hours on the road every day. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Water is the most precious commodity in Masafer Yatta. It is much more expensive here than in other localities. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Access to education is particularly difficult for the girls, as parents are afraid to let them make the long trip alone. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Despite all the hardship, residents of Masafer Yatta take pride in their hospitality. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
People in Helawe village say that the place received its name because its land smells sweet. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
In 1977 the area was declared a restricted military zone by Israeli authorities. All new construction was prohibited. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Reem moves her family's possessions into a cave on the day her house was demolished. She arrived at Halawe four years ago as a young bride. Having a house of her own has remained an unattainable dream. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
'When you have a home, you can close the door and feel safe inside,' Reem said on the day her house was demolished. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Traditional caves and pre-1977 houses are no longer sufficient to accommodate a growing population. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
