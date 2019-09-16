Sudanese stuck in improvised camp in Libya

by Mauricio Morales
More than 12 families are taking shelter in this car park of the Ministry of Education of Tripoli. Majority of them are from Sudan. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Five months ago, Khalifa Haftar, the renegade Libyan military commander whose forces are battling to capture the country's capital from its internationally-recognised government, announced he would take control of Tripoli within 48 hours.

Since then, the fighting has continued in the south of the capital.

In addition to Libyans, migrants have also been displaced from those areas.

At the start of the latest conflict in April, areas around the al-Yarmouk were evacuated. In the last two months, approximately 19 families, mostly Sudanese from Darfur, including 39 children, have been taking refuge in an improvised camp after being relocated from a school in Al Dahra area.

Many of them have fled the war in Sudan and were seeking to travel to Europe.

Conditions in the improvised camp are testing. There is no access to drinking water and they all share one bathroom. Many of them have been moved from the school in Al Dahra district where they were housed. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
People in this camp are mostly women and children. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Babo Ser, 15, is from Sudan. He escaped the south Tripoli area when the clashes started in April. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Nefisa Ahmedsaid Mussa, a 45-year-old from Darfur, lost her husband and two sons to the the war in Sudan. She now stays in the improvised camp since clashes began in April. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Taib Abdulah, 27, is Nefisa's son. Together, they arrived in Libya earlier this year. 'If I had the money, I will go to Europe tomorrow,' he said. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Hawaia Mohammed Yahia, centre, is a 51-year-old widow. She is the leader of the camp where these refugees have been taking shelter in poor conditions for the past month. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Ossama Asser, 25, was born in Libya. His parents are from Sudan. He survived the shelling and clashes for a month before being displaced from the south Tripoli areas. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Adbwan Abo Adam, 30, is a father of two from Sudan. He has been in Libya for two years. He came to Libya to attempt to reach Europe but was captured at sea by the Libyan coastguard. 'I will sacrifice my life for my children and for them to reach security in Europe,' he said. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
There is uncertainty around the inhabitants of this improvised camp. Some say they have been told that they will eventually need to leave. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
A woman with her children sit inside a tent at the improvised camp in Tripoli. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
