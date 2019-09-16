Sudanese stuck in improvised camp in Libya

Five months ago, Khalifa Haftar, the renegade Libyan military commander whose forces are battling to capture the country's capital from its internationally-recognised government, announced he would take control of Tripoli within 48 hours.

Since then, the fighting has continued in the south of the capital.

In addition to Libyans, migrants have also been displaced from those areas.

At the start of the latest conflict in April, areas around the al-Yarmouk were evacuated. In the last two months, approximately 19 families, mostly Sudanese from Darfur, including 39 children, have been taking refuge in an improvised camp after being relocated from a school in Al Dahra area.

Many of them have fled the war in Sudan and were seeking to travel to Europe.