Inside the sewing rooms of Alaska's kuspuk designers

by Amira Abujbara & Showkat Shafi
Funa is part of a growing cottage industry of Alaskans - both Native and non-Native - who have begun sewing and selling kuspuks in their communities or online. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Funa is part of a growing cottage industry of Alaskans - both Native and non-Native - who have begun sewing and selling kuspuks in their communities or online. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Newhalen, Alaska - Before she retired, 62-year-old Funa set aside some money - just enough to buy the supplies she'd need to pursue her love of sewing.

Now, the former school librarian who lives in the remote Alaskan village of Newhalen works under bright spools of thread that hang from the walls of her sewing room.

There are rows of scissors, each labelled with her name, drawers of beads and buttons and a small walk-in closet with neat piles of colourful fabric. Finished quilts are folded beneath pictures of her children and grandchildren.

The room, an extension to the house she has lived in since she was a child, was built by her husband.

"This is my happy place in the wintertime," she says.

During the winter months, when temperatures can drop as low as -30 degrees Celsius and the sun only skims the horizon before disappearing again, Funa spends much of her time indoors sewing.

She makes kuspuks, a hooded garment with large pockets that Alaska Natives typically wear for formal gatherings such as weddings, school graduation ceremonies and church services, as well as for more everyday tasks.

Their practical design makes them ideal for the subsistence lifestyle that is so central to survival in this village of roughly 180 residents. Located at the mouth of Newhalen River, the community is dwarfed by the surrounding mountains. Between it and the neighbouring village of Iliamna, there are just two stores, which sell everything - from hardware to bananas. Groceries must be flown in from the city of Anchorage, 320km away, and that is reflected in their prices. So residents get what they can from the land and the lakes.

"They have the hoods on and you put them on your head and it will keep the mosquitoes from getting your neck and your head. And they have nice big pockets," Funa explains. "They are good for when you go out berry picking."

Funa is part of a growing cottage industry of Alaskans - both Native and non-Native - who have begun sewing and selling kuspuks in their communities or online.

According to Aaron Leggett, the curator of Alaska History and Culture and the Anchorage Museum, Yup'ik and Inupiat peoples - two subsets of Alaska Natives - were the first to sew fabric kuspuks roughly 100 years ago. They used material from flour sacks and wore them as a protective layer over their fur clothing - a necessity at the time in Alaska's frigid climate - the lighter cloth being easier to clean. Before flour sacks were available, kuspuks were made out of animal gut or skins.

Since then, other tribal groups have adopted the kuspuk and they are now popularly worn across the state.

"It's [become] sort of an overall form of Native identity in the last 20 years," says Leggett.

These days, Facebook groups allow designers to exchange ideas and sell their products online, while members of the Alaska State Legislature wear them to work once a week for "Kuspuk Friday".

The art is increasingly popular in villages like Funa's, where generations of women are sewing kuspuks to celebrate their culture and to connect with loved ones.

During the long winter months, women gather for sewing nights, sharing tips, their sewing machines steadily drumming on bright swatches of fabric as younger members of their families look on and the snow falls outside.

The window of Funa's sewing room overlooks her home's gravel driveway, which leads onto the single street that connects the village of Newhalen with the neighbouring village of Iliamna. In her neat garden, cauliflower, broccoli, onions and peas grow. There are tomato and cucumber plants in her greenhouse. The shell of an old boat holds soil and strawberry plants. Villagers visit her house to get measured for a kuspuk and select their fabric. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The window of Funa's sewing room overlooks her home's gravel driveway, which leads onto the single street that connects the village of Newhalen with the neighbouring village of Iliamna. In her neat garden, cauliflower, broccoli, onions and peas grow. There are tomato and cucumber plants in her greenhouse. The shell of an old boat holds soil and strawberry plants. Villagers visit her house to get measured for a kuspuk and select their fabric. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Funa started sewing when she left her community for high school in Naknek, a larger village about 160km - an hour-and-a-half by plane - southwest. Her local school only ran up to the eighth grade. 'The first year of high school was the hardest because we were away from home, we had to leave our families; kind of basically learn a new life, away from family, everything familiar,' she recalls. Back then, Newhalen didn't have electricity or running water, and Funa's mother made hand-sewn clothes, including traditional animal skin boots known as mukluks. It was her ninth grade teacher who taught her to use a sewing machine. 'That was my first experience with an electric sewing machine,' she says. 'That was exciting for me.' [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Funa started sewing when she left her community for high school in Naknek, a larger village about 160km - an hour-and-a-half by plane - southwest. Her local school only ran up to the eighth grade. 'The first year of high school was the hardest because we were away from home, we had to leave our families; kind of basically learn a new life, away from family, everything familiar,' she recalls. Back then, Newhalen didn't have electricity or running water, and Funa's mother made hand-sewn clothes, including traditional animal skin boots known as mukluks. It was her ninth grade teacher who taught her to use a sewing machine. 'That was my first experience with an electric sewing machine,' she says. 'That was exciting for me.' [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The memory of Funa's late daughter, Jennifer, warms a house filled with her photos, including one directly above the sewing machine. Funa brings out a kuspuk decorated with breast cancer awareness ribbons and trimmed with beads. Both Funa and Jennifer battled the disease. Jennifer was 32 when she died. Funa made her first kuspuks for her daughters, and it was Jennifer who taught her the beadwork she now incorporates into her sewing projects. 'She's the one that pretty much introduced me to beading,' she reflects. 'For her I think sewing … wasn't really her interest. It was the beading that she really enjoyed.' [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The memory of Funa's late daughter, Jennifer, warms a house filled with her photos, including one directly above the sewing machine. Funa brings out a kuspuk decorated with breast cancer awareness ribbons and trimmed with beads. Both Funa and Jennifer battled the disease. Jennifer was 32 when she died. Funa made her first kuspuks for her daughters, and it was Jennifer who taught her the beadwork she now incorporates into her sewing projects. 'She's the one that pretty much introduced me to beading,' she reflects. 'For her I think sewing … wasn't really her interest. It was the beading that she really enjoyed.' [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Funa has taught other women to sew and says the practice is spreading across generations as more and more people are wearing kuspuks. People wear them to church or school events; Funa's husband wears one to work meetings. 'Pretty much everyone in Alaska wears them now,' she says. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Funa has taught other women to sew and says the practice is spreading across generations as more and more people are wearing kuspuks. People wear them to church or school events; Funa's husband wears one to work meetings. 'Pretty much everyone in Alaska wears them now,' she says. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A pile of finished kuspuks sit in a basket beside Staci's ironing board. Her house is located behind a veil of spruce trees and brush on the winding road connecting two villages; in one direction is Iliamna, a village that caters to sport fishermen and hunters, and in the other is Newhalen, where she teaches at the local school. She sews at her dining table, her sewing machine lit by the light that floods through the room's wide windows during summertime when it only falls dark for three hours. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A pile of finished kuspuks sit in a basket beside Staci's ironing board. Her house is located behind a veil of spruce trees and brush on the winding road connecting two villages; in one direction is Iliamna, a village that caters to sport fishermen and hunters, and in the other is Newhalen, where she teaches at the local school. She sews at her dining table, her sewing machine lit by the light that floods through the room's wide windows during summertime when it only falls dark for three hours. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Travellers to the area can see Staci's kuspuks before they land as she sells them in the Anchorage office of the air taxi service that flies people to and from the remote area. Kuspuks come in many shapes and sizes: with or without skirts or zippers, different pocket shapes, and some designs are unique to specific regions. Modern kuspuk styles - whose features range from sporty side-panels to cowl necks - add even more variety. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Travellers to the area can see Staci's kuspuks before they land as she sells them in the Anchorage office of the air taxi service that flies people to and from the remote area. Kuspuks come in many shapes and sizes: with or without skirts or zippers, different pocket shapes, and some designs are unique to specific regions. Modern kuspuk styles - whose features range from sporty side-panels to cowl necks - add even more variety. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Girls traditionally learn sewing from their mothers and other female relatives. Staci says she learned how to sew kuspuks much later than most women, since her mother died when she was young. She learned how to make modern kuspuks from a visiting designer three years ago before she began sewing traditional designs. She now teaches younger women. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Girls traditionally learn sewing from their mothers and other female relatives. Staci says she learned how to sew kuspuks much later than most women, since her mother died when she was young. She learned how to make modern kuspuks from a visiting designer three years ago before she began sewing traditional designs. She now teaches younger women. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Julianna sits with her youngest child on her lap, framed by the sky-blue walls of her sewing room. Elsewhere in the house, the sound of running children can be heard. But here, everything is orderly. A wooden cabinet and plastic totes store neatly folded fabric, while her sewing machine sits under a rack of colourful spools. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Julianna sits with her youngest child on her lap, framed by the sky-blue walls of her sewing room. Elsewhere in the house, the sound of running children can be heard. But here, everything is orderly. A wooden cabinet and plastic totes store neatly folded fabric, while her sewing machine sits under a rack of colourful spools. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
When a designer offered a kuspuk-sewing class in 2015, Julianna leapt at the opportunity and bought her first sewing machine; she had always wanted to learn how to sew, and she knew that other experienced women would be in the room. Since then she has made one for each of her family members, and has started to sell them or donate them for fundraisers. 'I got some pointers from my mum and Funa and a bunch of other ladies around,' she says. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
When a designer offered a kuspuk-sewing class in 2015, Julianna leapt at the opportunity and bought her first sewing machine; she had always wanted to learn how to sew, and she knew that other experienced women would be in the room. Since then she has made one for each of her family members, and has started to sell them or donate them for fundraisers. 'I got some pointers from my mum and Funa and a bunch of other ladies around,' she says. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Julianna finds time to sew between looking after her children and her full-time job as a health practitioner at the clinic that serves the villages of Newhalen and Iliamna. Sewing has always been a part of her family's life. 'I've seen work that my great grandma did. She saved every single … scrap of fabric and she made bags out of them, she made … hand-quilted bags out of them at home. So much detail,' she says. When Julianna's mother was a young girl, she would watch her mother - Julianna's grandmother - make feather blankets, parkas and winter boots called gumiksuk. Her grandmother also sews kuspuks, and Julianna loves to look at their detailed patterns. 'I've always collected kuspuks,' Julianna says. 'My grandma used to use them for everyday berry picking, she had a special one for fish cutting I remember.' Julianna now owns 10 kuspuks; she made two of them and the rest were either handed down or given to her. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Julianna finds time to sew between looking after her children and her full-time job as a health practitioner at the clinic that serves the villages of Newhalen and Iliamna. Sewing has always been a part of her family's life. 'I've seen work that my great grandma did. She saved every single … scrap of fabric and she made bags out of them, she made … hand-quilted bags out of them at home. So much detail,' she says. When Julianna's mother was a young girl, she would watch her mother - Julianna's grandmother - make feather blankets, parkas and winter boots called gumiksuk. Her grandmother also sews kuspuks, and Julianna loves to look at their detailed patterns. 'I've always collected kuspuks,' Julianna says. 'My grandma used to use them for everyday berry picking, she had a special one for fish cutting I remember.' Julianna now owns 10 kuspuks; she made two of them and the rest were either handed down or given to her. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Julianna loves spotting people sporting her kuspuks. 'I am so proud. I just feel excited when I see them out in public, sometimes I stop … to take pictures,' she says with a laugh. While subsistence fishing and hunting keeps her busy during the summer and autumn, she finds more time to sew during the long, cold winter and finds it therapeutic. 'It just brings me to my happy place,' she says. 'I come in here, and I sit in here for a moment, look at my fabric and then [when I] walk out I'm good.' [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Julianna loves spotting people sporting her kuspuks. 'I am so proud. I just feel excited when I see them out in public, sometimes I stop … to take pictures,' she says with a laugh. While subsistence fishing and hunting keeps her busy during the summer and autumn, she finds more time to sew during the long, cold winter and finds it therapeutic. 'It just brings me to my happy place,' she says. 'I come in here, and I sit in here for a moment, look at my fabric and then [when I] walk out I'm good.' [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

