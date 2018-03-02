Seasonal storms around the world

Seasonal rain hitting Sichuan, southwest China. [Tongzhou Song/Reuters]
Seasonal rain hitting Sichuan, southwest China. [Tongzhou Song/Reuters]

Every summer - northern hemisphere summer that is - we see the monsoon-driven rain fall around the globe.

There is a southwest monsoon in the US, affecting southern California, Arizona and New Mexico. The better-known and far bigger Asian monsoon system affects all countries from Oman through Pakistan to Japan.

Annual flooding is expected and often used as a trigger for the agricultural cycle - for example, rice planting in padi fields. There are always areas that have a spell of enhanced rain and worse than usual flooding. These meteorological perturbations, when combined with increased global warmth, can be devastating.

This year, it has been the unfortunate turn of Japan to see widespread and destructive flooding. There will likely be other parts of Asia that see unusually destructive rains as the season has another two months to run.

Generally speaking, the monsoon rains are welcomed and the inconvenience dealt with as a matter of course. The mighty Yangtse River that runs from the Tibetan Plateau to Shanghai, drains 20 percent of China's water and floods annually. The Chinese are used to it.

But with the rains come some spectacular skies full of developing and mature thunderhead clouds - an artist's delight.

Winter thunderstorms take on the same shape, albeit in a rather squatter manner.

Melbourne, Australia, has enjoyed the benefits of a warm wind ahead of stormy skies - with the kite surfers being the beneficiaries.

Here is a combination of images pictures from mid-July.

Wet season flood relief - the Three Gorges dam on the Yangtze river discharges water to lower the water level in the reservoir following heavy rain in China's Hubei province. [Reuters]
Wet season flood relief - the Three Gorges dam on the Yangtze river discharges water to lower the water level in the reservoir following heavy rain in China's Hubei province. [Reuters]
The monsoon storms have reached northwest India. "Off the bus" under Minto bridge after heavy rain in New Delhi. [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]
The monsoon storms have reached northwest India. "Off the bus" under Minto bridge after heavy rain in New Delhi. [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]
A familiar skyline in the Philippines - a tropical depression, locally named Henry, darkens the skies over suburban Manila. [Ted Aljibe/AFP]
A familiar skyline in the Philippines - a tropical depression, locally named Henry, darkens the skies over suburban Manila. [Ted Aljibe/AFP]
Quezon, Philippines, after tropical depression "Henry". [Rolex Dela Pena/[EPA-EFE]
Quezon, Philippines, after tropical depression "Henry". [Rolex Dela Pena/[EPA-EFE]
A frightening sight blows over Nice, southern France, as a summer storm approaches. [Valery Hache/AFP]
A frightening sight blows over Nice, southern France, as a summer storm approaches. [Valery Hache/AFP]
A winter thunderstorm overrides the Australian city of Melbourne. A warm northerly wind produced a delight for kite surfers. [Michael Dodge/Getty Images]
A winter thunderstorm overrides the Australian city of Melbourne. A warm northerly wind produced a delight for kite surfers. [Michael Dodge/Getty Images]
A kite-surfer's board goes flying along Brighton Beach as winds pick up. Speeds up to 100km/h were forecast around Melbourne. [Michael Dodge/Getty Images]
A kite-surfer's board goes flying along Brighton Beach as winds pick up. Speeds up to 100km/h were forecast around Melbourne. [Michael Dodge/Getty Images]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.

The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

How a homegrown burger joint pioneered a food revolution and decades later gave a young, politicised class its identity.

From Cameroon to US-Mexico border: 'We saw corpses along the way'

'We saw corpses along the way'

Kombo Yannick is one of the many African asylum seekers braving the longer Latin America route to the US.