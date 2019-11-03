Scenes of joy as South Africa lift Rugby World Cup trophy

Cheers of joy erupted across South Africa on Saturday as the country's national team emerged triumphant at the Rugby World Cup final held in Japan - the Springboks' third world title.

Almost a quarter-century after South Africa's first win, Siya Kolisi, the first black player appointed captain in 128 years of Springboks' history, lifted the trophy after a 32-12 win over England in Yokohama.

"We love you, South Africa," Kolisi said in a post-game speech, after thanking the South African people on farms, in the taverns, in the townships and the cities.

"We can achieve anything if we work together as one."



