Scenes of joy as South Africa lift Rugby World Cup trophy

South Africa players celebrate with the Webb Ellis trophy after beating England in the final. [Matthew Childs/Reuters]
South Africa players celebrate with the Webb Ellis trophy after beating England in the final. [Matthew Childs/Reuters]

Cheers of joy erupted across South Africa on Saturday as the country's national team emerged triumphant at the Rugby World Cup final held in Japan - the Springboks' third world title.

Almost a quarter-century after South Africa's first win, Siya Kolisi, the first black player appointed captain in 128 years of Springboks' history, lifted the trophy after a 32-12 win over England in Yokohama.

"We love you, South Africa," Kolisi said in a post-game speech, after thanking the South African people on farms, in the taverns, in the townships and the cities.

"We can achieve anything if we work together as one."


South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores their first try. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores their first try. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
Siya Kolisi is the first black player appointed captain in the 128 years of Springboks' history. [Edgar Su/Reuters]
Siya Kolisi is the first black player appointed captain in the 128 years of Springboks' history. [Edgar Su/Reuters]
Kolisi shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the podium next to the Webb Ellis Cup before the trophy presentation. [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]
Kolisi shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the podium next to the Webb Ellis Cup before the trophy presentation. [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]
South African fans watching the final on a giant screen at the Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg. [Denis Farrell/AP Photo]
South African fans watching the final on a giant screen at the Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg. [Denis Farrell/AP Photo]
A fan in Masiphumelele informal settlement celebrates South Africa's win. [Nic Bothma/EPA]
A fan in Masiphumelele informal settlement celebrates South Africa's win. [Nic Bothma/EPA]
Celebrations at the Pirates Rugby Club in Johannesburg. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
Celebrations at the Pirates Rugby Club in Johannesburg. [Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
The mood was similar in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]
The mood was similar in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]
South Africa has won the world title three times: in 1995, 2007 and 2019. [EPA]
South Africa has won the world title three times: in 1995, 2007 and 2019. [EPA]