The ruins of the Old City of Mosul

by Emre Rende
Most neighbourhoods in the Old City of Mosul are in ruins but people are beginning to come back, despite the lack of public services like sewage and water. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
Most neighbourhoods in the Old City of Mosul are in ruins but people are beginning to come back, despite the lack of public services like sewage and water. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]

Mosul, Iraq - Almost two years after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared it liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) armed group, the Old City of Mosul remains largely in ruins. 

This historic part of Iraq's second largest city was home to half a million people before the ISIL took control in 2013. This densely populated area on the western banks of the Tigris used to be Mosul's economic centre and beating heart. 

When the ISIL fighters decided to make their last stand in its naturally protected narrow streets, the Old City became the target of some of the heaviest coalition air attacks and the Iraqi army shelling. 

The United Nations says that 5,000 buildings have been damaged in the Old City alone, while 500 were totally destroyed. Some neighbourhoods have been entirely wiped out. 

The efforts to rebuild have been hampered by an ill-equipped municipality and what local authorities say is a lack of funding. Many residents, like 75-year-old Qassim Yahya, blame rampant corruption for the lack of progress. 

Further complicating relief efforts are hundreds of explosive hazards still buried under the rubble. About 80 people have lost their lives in the incidents involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and landmines since the city's liberation in July 2017, according to USAID. 

Against all the odds, some residents have been steadily returning to the area to rebuild their homes and their lives, reopening small businesses like tea shops and fruit stalls.

ISIL fighters blew large holes between buildings so that they could move freely from one to another during coalition air attacks. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
Al Musafi Mosque is one of the few places of worship that has survived the air raids. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
Looting has been a consistent problem since the city was liberated by Iraqi forces. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
The ISIL fighters made their final stand in the Old City, making the most of the area's narrow streets and courtyards. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
The Old City was the heart of Mosul's economic activity. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
Qassim Yahya, 75, prepares breakfast inside a tea shop in the Old City. He says that he has seen hundreds of people beheaded or thrown off buildings by the ISIL fighters. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
Throughout the war, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) were one of the ISIL's most effective tools for causing military and civilian casualties [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
On January 22, the governor of Nineveh issued an order to arrest anyone caught photographing or filming the Old City of Mosul. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
Mosul was one of the most diverse cities in the Middle East with Muslims, Christians and Jews living side by side. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
Over 5,000 buildings in old Mosul have been damaged, according to the United Nations. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
Two years after it was declared liberated, the Old City of Mosul remains largely in ruins. [Emre Rende/Al Jazeera]
