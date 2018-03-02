Romania's anti-corruption protests wither away

by Alexandra Radu
People gather to protest against corruption in Bucharest, on the day of the dismissal of Laura Codruta Kovesi, the head of the anti-corruption agency, DNA. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
The last three weeks have seen the Romanian justice system being shaken by a series of events that displayed how politicised the implementation of law in the EU nation has become.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree to sack the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi.

Kovesi was accused of "acting beyond her responsibilities" and not "respecting the authority of the parliament and damaging Romania's image at an international level".

The DNA, led by Kovesi, has been fighting corruption at high level political positions since 2013. It has prosecuted hundreds of public figures, earning popular support and praise from the European Commission.

While many see her as a crusader against graft, others, including politicians from the ruling party, have accused Kovesi's actions as being politically motivated.

Kovesi's dismissal came in the wake of another controversial incident on July 5, when the lower house of the parliament hastily approved changes to the criminal code that partially decriminalised abuse of office.

The latest developments can affect ongoing high-profile cases of corruption, including an abuse of office case against Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the ruling PSD and the speaker of the lower house. Dragnea was sentenced by court to 3.5 years in prison on June 21, but the verdict is likely to be appealed.

The controversial decisions regarding the justice system in one of the most corrupt EU nation have led to frequent protests since January 2017, when the changes in the criminal code were first proposed in parliament.

Since then, the weakening of the anti-corruption fight has thrown the population into a general depression, with fewer people choosing to continue expressing their disagreement in the street.

'People have families and jobs. It is hard and tiring to protest frequently over such a long period of time,' says Valentina, a protester from Bucharest.
Security forces place fences ahead of a protest in the Victory Square in Bucharest, near the Romanian government headquarters. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A protester holds flags and a photo of Laura Codruta Kovesi, the sacked head of the DNA, with the hashtag '#resist'. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A demonstrator is confronted by a members of the security forces during an anti-corruption rally in Bucharest. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
'Protests are still one of the most powerful weapons we have, as the ruling party has taken over politics and the opposition is too weak,' says Andi Carlan from Rezistenta TV. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Protesters cover their faces as members of the Romanian security forces throw tear gas on anti-corruption protesters in Bucharest. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
'The protest movement has devolved over the time. Unfortunately, the governing coalition's tactic, which is the one of small steps, wore down the people. Even though, there is still discontent brewing in a large part of the society, probably waiting for a decisive moment,' said Vlad, a protester from Bucharest. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
'The protests have become something irrelevant in the middle of the FIFA World Cup. Not even the people who started them believe in their efficiency anymore' says Alexandru. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
'People are tired of not having their voice heard by the Romanian politicians both from government and opposition side,' says Eliodora from Bucharest. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
'I feel sincerity from neither the opposition nor the government. I feel like a spectator looking at the political scene unclear from both sides' said Eliodora from Bucharest. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
