In pictures: The life of Robert Mugabe

Mugabe was born on February 21 in what was then British-ruled Southern Rhodesia. He was the son of Bona and Gabriel, a carpenter. [File: AP Photo]
Robert Mugabe, a rebel who led Zimbabwe to independence in 1980, has died aged 95.

Mugabe died on Friday in Singapore, where he often visited for medical treatment in recent years. His death was confirmed by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday.

In November, Mnangagwa said Mugabe was no longer able to walk and had been admitted to a hospital in Singapore, without saying what treatment Mugabe had been undergoing.

Officials often said he was being treated for a cataract, denying frequent private media reports that he had prostate cancer.

On leading Zimbabwe to independence from Britain, Mugabe was feted as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation.

But as his decades-long rule persisted, many at home and abroad denounced him as an autocrat willing to rig elections and affect the economy in his pursuit of control.

Al Jazeera takes a look at some of the key moments of Mugabe's life.

Despite poor school and job prospects for most black people, he gained a Jesuit education and thrived in academia. [File: Getty Images]
Mugabe embraced socialism. He spent 11 years in jail, waging a rebellion from behind bars. After Zimbabwe's Independence, Mugabe was elected Prime Minister. After two terms, he abolished the position and became president in 1987, a post he held for 30 years. [File: AP Photo]
In 1996, he married Grace Marufu, at the Kutama Catholic Mission. [File: AP Photo]
When Mugabe took power, Zimbabwe begun to recover from conflict; but a land reform policy that saw black farmers take over white-owned farms sparked domestic outrage. [File: AP Photo]
After the land reform was passed, Western nations slapped sanctions on the country. Mugabe blamed those sanctions for the economic collapse that followed. [File: AP Photo]
During his time in power Mugabe met Cuba's President Fidel Castro several times. He praised his government for having trained thousands of Zimbabwean doctors and teachers. [File:Jose Goitia/AP Photo]
Mugabe and South Africa's Nelson Mandela were political leaders and contemporaries whose backgrounds were very similar, however their paths eventually diverged. [File: Rob Cooper/Reuters]
Mugabe also met with the Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO] Yasser Arafat, who reportedly praised the leader for his solidarity towards the Palestinian people. [File: AP Photo]
In 2017, Mugabe was forced to step down by the military following nationwide mass protests. [File: AP Photo]
