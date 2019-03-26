Mozambique: Rescued cyclone victims fear for those left behind

by Joost Bastmeijer
The cyclone's torrential rains caused the Buzi River and the Pungue River, whose mouths are in the Beira area, to flood their banks. The scale of the flooding is huge, with floodwaters covering 2,165sq km, according to the UN. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
Beira, Mozambique- They waited for rescue for days, clinging on to trees and rooftops, after a powerful cyclone tore through Mozambique and triggered flash floods in what the UN has called "one of the worst weather-related catastrophes in the history of Africa".

Many said they survived by drinking boiled water.

When rescue workers arrived in boats and helicopters, most had nothing more than the clothes on their backs, and their feet were swollen from days of waiting in water.

Hundreds were taken to the Escola Secundaria Samora Machel in the city of Beira.

Aid agencies are providing survivors with a bucket of drinking water and a large pot of rice, but other basics are still lacking. Some are relieved just to be alive, but said they fear for those left-behind.

"I'm happy that at least some family members have been rescued," said Otilla Sacur. "But most of them are still [in the flooded areas]. That makes me very sad."

Cyclone Idai, which also hit Zimbabwe and Malawi, killed more than 700 people and washed away entire villages in the affected-region.

In Mozambique, thousands are still waiting to be rescued, aid workers said, while the United Nations some 1.85 million people need urgent help. 

"At least one million children need urgent assistance and this number may well grow. We fear that whole villages have been washed away in places we have yet to reach," Antonio Guterres, the UN chief, told reporters on Tuesday. 

According to UN estimates, the cyclone has left some 1.85 million people in need of assistance. At least 400,000 could be displaced. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
The gym in Escola Secundária Samora Machel is now a shelter for those displaced by the destruction left behind. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
Otilia Sacur and her family are resting on the gym’s wooden floor. “I’m happy that at least some family members have been rescued,” says Otilia, who is pictured wearing a yellow head wrap. "But most of them are still [in the flooded areas]. That makes me very sad”. She had to leave her 9 year old son, her father, brother and sister behind. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
At least one million children need urgent assistance in Mozambique, said the UN. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
Cyclone Idai hit Beira, home to around half a million people, with winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
Most people in the school come from the Buzi area, which can only be reached by boats and helicopters as floodwaters have washed away roads to the region. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
Joaquim Joao Mare and Rita Poga said their home was destroyed by strong cyclone winds and floodwaters. They had to climb a mango tree to stay safe. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
Most survivors of Idai carried nothing more than the clothes they wore when they were rescued. Some people managed to save some kitchen utensils, as well as their animals. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
Twenty-eight year old Isabel Daniel and her children were stuck on a roof for days before they were rescued. Together with 300 others, they survived by drinking boiled water. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
In the courtyard of this school, some children boiled cans of rain water on charcoal, as others used spoons to drink water from puddles. [Joost Bastmeijer/Al Jazeera]
