A rescue pilot's perspective on Everest's melting glaciers

by Alexander Lerche
Lukla Airstrip is the closest runway to Everest and the most dangerous airport in the world at 2,845m with an incline of 11.7º. The airport was built to service the Everest region in 1964 and serves as a vital refuelling point for helicopter pilots heading onwards to Everest. Landing is so difficult, pilots must follow strict regulations, and have at least one year’s experience on other Short-Take-Of-and-Landing [STOL] runways in Nepal for permission to approach. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Everest Base Camp, Nepal - "Don't go too far, and don't get lost please. We can't spare the fuel," warns Nepali rescue pilot Captain Kiran Pun, as he touches down close to the edge of the Khumbu Glacier.

At Everest Base Camp's 5,360m altitude, helicopter pilots seldom risk shutting off their engines over a fear the lack of oxygen will prevent them restarting. There's also the chance of being rolled over by a sudden shift in the ice.

The pilots navigate one of the most dangerous flying territories in the world, ferrying vital medical supplies to remote communities, injured mountaineers to hospitals in Pheriche or Kathmandu, and relief operations after natural disasters, through weather so unpredictable, a forced emergency landing is never out of the question.

But from their bird's eye view of the Himalayas they have a unique perspective of the landscape, and the effect climate change is having on Mount Everest's glaciers and the surrounding mountains.

"I've noticed great changes in the size of glaciers on the mountains due to global warming," says Captain Pun. "The glaciers keep thinning and it's becoming more common to see parts of the mountains which used to be hidden by ice."

Scientists monitoring climate change in the region say the average melt rate has doubled in the past decade, with data revealing only 72 percent of the glacial areas mapped in 1975 remained in 2018.

Away from the glaciers, the ice loss also imposes a profound effect on the wider Himalayan landscape, and brings with it complications for the millions of people living in the shadows of the mountains.

Kiran Pun has been flying Nepal's mountain routes since 1995. 'Some places you fly to all the time so you know what to expect,' he says. 'But you have to be ready to change course quickly if the weather changes for the worse. If you can't see, then you can't fly. It's not safe. It's the same for rescue missions.' [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Nepal's landscape is renowned for its layers of rice terraces, carved and stacked around mountain contours by generations of farmers. 'They're beautiful to see from the air,' says Captain Pun. 'They're important for growing rice and corn, but they can collapse and cause landslides in the monsoon season when the heavy rains come. It's a problem that's becoming more of a worry.' [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Nepal’s glaciers are melting at faster rates than in previous decades, contributing to an increase in cloud cover and rainfall over the mountains. Pilots must navigate sudden changes in weather and mountain peaks hidden by low cloud cover as they increase in altitude towards Everest. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
At 4,371m above sea level Pheriche is the world's highest hospital and AMS [Acute Mountain Sickness] research station. After the April 2015 Earthquake killed more than 20 climbers on Everest, a single rescue pilot flew repeated missions carrying doctors and casualties from Base Camp to Pheriche. Heavy fog had prevented any other helicopters from leaving Kathmandu. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
On the final approach to Everest Base Camp, pilots fly low over the tongue of the Khumbu Glacier carving through the bedrock. Hugging the glacier gives a close-up inspection of the ice's health, which recent core samples found to be several degrees warmer than expected. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Rescue workers say the most visible change is a drop in elevation along the middle of the glacier and the growth of glacial ponds. Ice still lies below the dark blanket of rocky deposits, but the moraine has an insulating effect and absorbs more solar radiation than snow, accelerating the rate of depletion. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Everest Base Camp stretches for several hundred metres along the edge of the Khumbu Glacier which is in a state of retreat. 'The height of the ice is lower now than 10 years ago. It's very visible,' says Captain Pun. 'Maybe you last flew there a few months ago, but now there's boulders in the ice you've never seen before. We know from scientists they've been melting for about 50 years but they say it's been melting even faster these past 20 to 30 years.' [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Banking towards Pheriche Aid Post, Captain Pun brings into view a braided river channel, widened by floodwaters. A ruptured glacial pond can release millions of cubic litres into the valley, and the sudden run-off of water can have devastating effects down the mountain. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
A warming climate increases the chance of an avalanche or icefall, particularly where glaciers curl over a cliff edge. First Aid Responder Sudip Lingthep says they've become more frequent since his first Base Camp visit in 2008. 'In winter, there can be two avalanches a day on average,' he says. 'In some regions, I always take the alternative trails. It's important we make sure people know the risks.' [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
The increase in glacial meltwater also contributes to the triggering of landslides. 'Looking back to 2008, I feel like I was walking on higher ground,' recalls Sudip. 'There's a lot more landslides now because of the rain. Sometimes you can hear the ground moving beneath your feet. It can be very strange when you trek through an area you know very well and the ground is different.' [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
Parts of Kathmandu Valley experience heavy flooding during the annual monsoon season, impeding the lives of more than a million Nepalis. Although much of the valley itself has drainage capable of coping with excess mountain run-off, there's growing concern over how much can be mitigated as rainfall increases and the glaciers continue to melt. [Alexander Lerche/Al Jazeera]
