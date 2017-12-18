Remembering Martin Luther King

A sculpture of Martin Luther King Jr is part of the memorial 'Landmark for Peace' commemorating the site where Robert Kennedy delivered his words on the night of King's assassination. The park, where Kennedy called for peace and unity just hours after MLK's assassination, is being designated a National Historic Site. [Michael Conroy/AP Photo]
The Americans have marked 50 years since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr, a day seared into the national consciousness that transformed the Civil Rights leader into a symbol of the fight for racial equality.

In a country still torn over issues of race and class, demonstrators on Wednesday rallied in Memphis, Tennessee, where the pastor and Nobel Peace Prize winner was killed on the balcony of his motel by a white supremacist.

Rallies were also held in Washington, DC, where he delivered his historic "I have a dream" speech. 

 

The 'I AM 2018' march during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr in Memphis, Tennessee, US. [Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters]
Reverend Jessie Jackson, left, places a wreath on the balcony at the Lorraine Hotel, now the National Civil Right Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, US. [Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters]
People attend a silent march on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr in Washington, DC. [Eric Thayer/Reuters]
The Martin Luther King Jr Memorial in Washington, DC, on the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader's assassination. [Eric Thayer/Reuters]
Debra Payne, of Kansas City, Missouri, sings 'This Little Light of Mine' next to Jo-Lynn Gilliam, of East Point, Georgia, as they attend the ACT To End Racism rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr's assassination. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
The 'I Am A Man' mural near the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. [Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters]
Dr Bernice King, daughter of MLK, speaks inside Mason Temple COGIC, the site of her father's s prophetic 'I've been to the Mountaintop' speech, during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. [Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters]
A group of teenagers from Pearl, Mississippi, walk along US highway 61 just south of Memphis, on their 50-mile 'March to Memphis' tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. [Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters]
