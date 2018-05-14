Record-breaking heat continues across Europe

Flooding hits Le Mans. There were 204,000 lightning strikes in France in May, beating the previous record of 85,000 in 2009 [Jean-Francois Monier/AFP]
Flooding hits Le Mans. There were 204,000 lightning strikes in France in May, beating the previous record of 85,000 in 2009 [Jean-Francois Monier/AFP]

Europe’s weather has been stuck in a pattern that has resulted in record-breaking temperatures and severe storms.

What is known as an Omega Block has been stuck over the continent for more than a month. This type of high pressure system is often very persistent and associated with building heatwaves.

Records temperatures have been established in many European countries. Germany, Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Croatia all reported the warmest May in at least a century. The Netherlands experienced the warmest May in 300 years.

There is no sign of the weather pattern changing any time soon, with warm air expected to continue across much of central and southern Europe, as well as the associated threat of thunderstorms.

A sunset is seen in Dresden. May was the warmest in Germany since 1889 and comes after the warmest April since records began in 1881 [Filip Singer/EPA]
A sunset is seen in Dresden. May was the warmest in Germany since 1889 and comes after the warmest April since records began in 1881 [Filip Singer/EPA]
Fine weather was experienced on Lake Geneva, but on the other side of the lake you can see towering cumulus clouds already developing. [Jean-Christophe Bott/EPA]
Fine weather was experienced on Lake Geneva, but on the other side of the lake you can see towering cumulus clouds already developing. [Jean-Christophe Bott/EPA]
Hot weather across mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands has seen widespread thunderstorm activity continuing into June [Cati Cladera/EPA]
Hot weather across mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands has seen widespread thunderstorm activity continuing into June [Cati Cladera/EPA]
Federal Palace in Berne illuminated by another thunderstorm [Anthony Anex/EPA]
Federal Palace in Berne illuminated by another thunderstorm [Anthony Anex/EPA]
Flooding in Valencia on June 3 after a storm system hit eastern Spain and southern France [Juan Carlos Cardenas/EPA]
Flooding in Valencia on June 3 after a storm system hit eastern Spain and southern France [Juan Carlos Cardenas/EPA]
Residents try all ways to keep cool in Stockholm. Temperature records dating back to 1739 have been broken in recent days. [Pontus Lundaht/EPA]
Residents try all ways to keep cool in Stockholm. Temperature records dating back to 1739 have been broken in recent days. [Pontus Lundaht/EPA]
Fine weather was experienced in Kastrup, Copenhagen, Denmark. The average temperature in the country was 15C beating the previous record of 13.8C from 1889. [Mads ClausRasmussen/EEPA]
Fine weather was experienced in Kastrup, Copenhagen, Denmark. The average temperature in the country was 15C beating the previous record of 13.8C from 1889. [Mads ClausRasmussen/EEPA]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

Stories from the sex trade

Stories from the sex trade

Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.