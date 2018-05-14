Record-breaking heat continues across Europe

Europe’s weather has been stuck in a pattern that has resulted in record-breaking temperatures and severe storms.

What is known as an Omega Block has been stuck over the continent for more than a month. This type of high pressure system is often very persistent and associated with building heatwaves.

Records temperatures have been established in many European countries. Germany, Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Croatia all reported the warmest May in at least a century. The Netherlands experienced the warmest May in 300 years.

There is no sign of the weather pattern changing any time soon, with warm air expected to continue across much of central and southern Europe, as well as the associated threat of thunderstorms.