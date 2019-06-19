UN record: 71 million people forcibly displaced in 2018

Refugees originating from Myanmar represented the fourth largest population group by country. By the end of 2018, Myanmar's displaced, including hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, stood at 1.1 million. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The UN high commissioner for refugees' yearly Global Trends report found that 71 million people were forcibly displaced at the end of 2018 - the highest number in the organisation's almost 70-year history.

It was an increase of more than two million from the previous year and an overall total that would amount to the world's 20th most populous country.

Almost two-thirds of those uprooted from their homes were internally displaced people who have not left their homelands, the UNHCR said.

Launching the report in Berlin on Wednesday, the high commissioner, Filippo Grandi, said the new figures are "worrying".

Of the 25.9 million refugees, nearly 20 percent were Palestinians under the care of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

About 13.6 million people were newly displaced in 2018 - including 2.8 million who sought protection abroad and 10.8 million who were left in their own countries, according to the UNHCR.

A Cameroonian peacekeeper guards women fleeing the Central African Republic village of Zike. People from CAR represented the eighth largest refugee population as violence continued to force them to flee. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Displaced people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo wait inside an IDP camp for the distribution of clothes. [John Wessels/AFP]
Children roam a camp for the internally displaced in Kabul, Afghanistan. At the end of 2018, there were 2.1 million internally displaced persons living in the camps. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Syrian refugees in an informal camp in Arsal, Lebanon. It was the main country to go to for Syrians fleeing war with 6.7 million living there at the end of 2018. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Residents of the Mangateen camp for the internally displaced line up to collect water on the outskirts of South Sudan's capital, Juba. About 1.9 million IDPs were in the country last year. [Sam Mednick/AP Photo]
Refugees and migrants, mostly from Eritrea and Bangladesh, wait to be rescued after leaving Libya in an attempt to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded wooden boat. [Santi Palacios/AP Photo]
Venezuelan migrants line up for free bread and coffee at a petrol station in Pamplona, Colombia. At the end of 2018, more than three million Venezuelans had left their homes. [Ariana Cubillos/AP Photo]
