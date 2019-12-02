How Qatar's win over UAE unfolded in pictures

by Sorin Furcoi & Showkat Shafi
Sodeifi, the mascot of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup, was first launched in 2004 when Qatar hosted the tournament for the third time. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Doha, Qatar - More than 43,000 spectators have packed Doha's Khalifa International Stadium to witness Qatar defeat the United Arab Emirates 4-2 at a thrilling match for the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Following their victory on Monday, Asian champions and hosts Qatar advanced to the semifinals of the regional event, where they will meet Saudi Arabia in a match that will take place on Thursday at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Saudi Arabia secured a place in the last four of the tournament after beating Oman 3-1 on Monday.

The other semi final, also to be held on Thursday, will see Iraq facing Bahrain.



The Qatari squad singing the national anthem before the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The UAE players gather one last time before the match. The UAE's national team, along with those of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, were included late in the draw after they reversed their earlier decision to boycott the football event. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The decisive match was played in front of more than 43,000 spectators. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Qatari forward Akram Afif scored twice in the first half to put the hosts in front. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatari fans celebrating Afif's second goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The UAE's Bandar Mohammed Al Ahbabi dribbles past Qatar's defender Abdelkarim Hassan Fadlalla. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
This is the fourth time Doha is hosting the eight-nation regional tournament. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Qatari captain Hasan Khalid Alhaydos restored his team's two-goal lead eight minutes into the second half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The UAE players celebrating their second goal scored by forward Ali Mabkhout. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Crowds celebrating as Boualem Khoukhi sealed Qatar's win in injury time. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar will play against Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a place in the final [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iraq will face Group B runners-up Bahrain in the other semifinal on Thursday. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
