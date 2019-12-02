How Qatar's win over UAE unfolded in pictures

Doha, Qatar - More than 43,000 spectators have packed Doha's Khalifa International Stadium to witness Qatar defeat the United Arab Emirates 4-2 at a thrilling match for the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Following their victory on Monday, Asian champions and hosts Qatar advanced to the semifinals of the regional event, where they will meet Saudi Arabia in a match that will take place on Thursday at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Saudi Arabia secured a place in the last four of the tournament after beating Oman 3-1 on Monday.

The other semi final, also to be held on Thursday, will see Iraq facing Bahrain.







