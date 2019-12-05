Qatar v Saudi Arabia: Dramatic Gulf Cup semi-final in 10 pictures

Al-Wakrah, Qatar- Saudi Arabia have defeated hosts Qatar 1-0 to set up a showdown against Bahrain in the final of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Forward Abdullah Alhamddan scored the match's only goal when he powered home a header in the 28th minute.

Despite creating a host of chances, Qatar's Maroons were unable to find the back of the net and keep their title hopes alive.

Earlier on Thursday, Bahrain also booked their place in Sunday's final after a nail-biting win on penalties against three-time winners Iraq.

Qatar and Iraq will vie for the third place at the biennial regional football tournament.