Qatar v Saudi Arabia: Dramatic Gulf Cup semi-final in 10 pictures

by Sorin Furcoi & Showkat Shafi
Qatar faced Saudi Arabia in the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final on Thursday. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Al-Wakrah, QatarSaudi Arabia have defeated hosts Qatar 1-0 to set up a showdown against Bahrain in the final of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Forward Abdullah Alhamddan scored the match's only goal when he powered home a header in the 28th minute.

Despite creating a host of chances, Qatar's Maroons were unable to find the back of the net and keep their title hopes alive.

Earlier on Thursday, Bahrain also booked their place in Sunday's final after a nail-biting win on penalties against three-time winners Iraq.

Qatar and Iraq will vie for the third place at the biennial regional football tournament. 

Qatar's Maroons had secured their spot in the tournament's top four after a 4-2 win against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
More than 42,000 spectators watched the highly-anticipated semi-final at the al-Janoub Stadium in al-Wakra, near Doha. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The match saw the hosts starting the game strongly as they tried to break down the Green Falcons' compact defence. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
But it was the visiting team who scored the semi-final's only goal when forward Abdullah Alhamddan found the back of the net in the 28th minute. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Despite a number of chances, Qatar failed to equalise and the send the match to extra time. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar's supporters watching the agonising final moments of the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia will now face Bahrain, who earlier on Thursday beat Iraq, in Sunday's final. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia will make its 10th appearance in the Gulf Cup final, hoping to lift the trophy for a fourth time. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar and Iraq will vie for the third place at the biennial regional football tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
