Qatar's 'cool pavement' project aims to reduce road temperatures

by Sorin Furcoi
The 200-metre stretch of blue road near Souq Waqif paved with the so-called 'cool pavement'. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Doha, Qatar - The Public Works Authority in Qatar (Ashghal) has implemented a pilot "cool pavement" project in the capital, Doha, which involves the use of a cryogenic material to reduce the temperature of the asphalt on roads.

Unlike conventional asphalt, which contributes to increased temperatures by absorbing up to 95 percent of sunlight, the so-called "cool pavement" reflects UV rays and absorbs solar radiation to a lesser extent, thereby contributing to overall temperature reduction.

"I think it's great that the government is open-minded about using technological innovation to deal with the challenges of living in the desert. The degree of cooling could have a real impact on our electricity consumption since air conditioning makes up almost 70% of household electricity usage," said Hossam Almeer, a 30-year-old data scientist working for Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI). 

The material is being tested on a 200-metre stretch of road near Souq Waqif and on 200 metres of pedestrian and bicycle paths in front of the Katara cultural village, both popular tourist destinations in the Qatari capital.

The road has opened to traffic to start testing the effectiveness of the material and to measure the success of this experiment and its possible formal application on the road network throughout the country.

Ashghal says the project will last for 18 months and based on the outcome of the pilot, it will determine its wider applicability.

A similar experiment has been implemented by the local authorities and the Bureau of Street Services in Los Angeles on an area spanning 15 residential blocks, in an effort to cool the city as it is hit by climate change.

Ashghal started the pilot project in cooperation with the Japanese Oriental Company. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The 'cool pavement' is set with a protective material to reduce the damage from contact with vehicles and to extend its life. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The 'cool pavement', reflecting about 50 percent of sunlight, consists of four layers of a primary material, followed by three layers of materials that reduce heat absorbed by solar radiation. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Experts in the fields of environment and sustainability suggest that cool pavements could reduce overall temperatures. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The temperature of the 'cool pavement' was measured at more than 58 degrees Celsius at midday, when the outside temperature exceeded 40C. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The temperature of the dark asphalt that usually covers the roads was measured at more than 65C at midday, when the outside temperature exceeded 40C. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Research suggests that cool paving material can reduce heat-related illnesses, slow smog formation, enhance pedestrian ability to use the road and promote traffic safety, as light-coloured pavements reflect street lights and front car lights better, making vehicles more visible to their drivers. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The 'cool pavement' is also being tested on 200 metres of pedestrian and bicycle paths in near the Katara cultural village. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
