Qatar 2022 World Cup logo brightens world's landmarks

The official emblem for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has been unveiled with thousands of spectators gathering to witness the synchronised projection of the logo onto some of the Qatar's most iconic buildings and in 24 other major cities across the world.

The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight - highlighting the eight stadiums that will host the World Cup matches - and the infinity symbol, which reflects the interconnected nature of the event, according to tournament organisers.