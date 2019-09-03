Qatar 2022 World Cup logo brightens world's landmarks

The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo projected on Doha Tower. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo projected on Doha Tower. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

The official emblem for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has been unveiled with thousands of spectators gathering to witness the synchronised projection of the logo onto some of the Qatar's most iconic buildings and in 24 other major cities across the world.

The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight - highlighting the eight stadiums that will host the World Cup matches - and the infinity symbol, which reflects the interconnected nature of the event, according to tournament organisers.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo is displayed on a screen at New Arbat street, in Moscow's downtown, Russia. [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo is displayed on a screen at New Arbat street, in Moscow's downtown, Russia. [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
The official 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar logo projected on the walls of the Oudaya kasbah in the Moroccan capital Rabat. [AFP]
The official 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar logo projected on the walls of the Oudaya kasbah in the Moroccan capital Rabat. [AFP]
The official logo of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 projected Baghdad's Tahir square. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]
The official logo of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 projected Baghdad's Tahir square. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]
People walk by as the official logo of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is unveiled on a giant screen in Madrid. [Gabriel Bouys/AFP]
People walk by as the official logo of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is unveiled on a giant screen in Madrid. [Gabriel Bouys/AFP]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo is displayed on a giant screen at the Gare du Nord in Paris. [Michel Euler/AP Photo]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo is displayed on a giant screen at the Gare du Nord in Paris. [Michel Euler/AP Photo]
The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 logo projected on the famous Pigon's Rock (Raouche) in the Lebanese capital. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 logo projected on the famous Pigon's Rock (Raouche) in the Lebanese capital. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
An electronic billboard displays the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo in New York's Times Square. [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]
An electronic billboard displays the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo in New York's Times Square. [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo is displayed at the Arch of Peace in Milan, Italy. [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo is displayed at the Arch of Peace in Milan, Italy. [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]
The official emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 projected on the Kuwait Tower in Kuwait. [Noufal Ibrahim/EPA]
The official emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 projected on the Kuwait Tower in Kuwait. [Noufal Ibrahim/EPA]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo projected at Souq Waqif in Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo projected at Souq Waqif in Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo projected at Katara Cultural Village in Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo projected at Katara Cultural Village in Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]