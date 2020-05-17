In Pictures: Workers who leave home to help others stay healthy

Rescuers Konstantina Papachristodoulou, left, 39, and Thomas Koulakiotis, right, 48, wearing protective suits pose for a picture as they sit inside an ambulance at the headquarters of National Center for Emergency Assistance in Athens. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Ever since the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus knocked on the door of our country, Greece, with the announcement of the first confirmed case, our daily life has radically changed.

We have acquired new habits, we have even distanced ourselves from our loved ones, we are wearing face masks, we have filled our pockets with antiseptic wipes and sprays and - most importantly - we have learned to "Stay Home."

But this does not apply to everyone. There are some citizens who do leave their homes, risking their health so that the rest of us stay healthy and remain safely inside; people whose profession, conscience and sense of responsibility do not let them stay confined within the security that their houses provide - people like intensive care professor George Dimopoulos and cardiologist Dimitris Konstantonis, who refuse to be defeated by the pandemic. They fight alongside nurses such as Taiba Riaz, Maria Tsamouri and Ioanna Moskofi every day at the Attikon Reference Hospital to help patients overcome COVID-19.

Hospital catering assistant Eleni Griva describes mealtime as the happiest moment of the day for patients, because they feel that they are not alone - that someone cares for them.

Konstantina Papachristodoulou, an emergency worker for the National Centre for Emergency Assistance, rejects the "hero" label that is often appended to those in her profession. She simply does what she loves the most: her job.

Trolleybus driver George Koufopoulos felt incredibly lonely on Easter Sunday when he made two consecutive trips without any passengers in a deserted Athens. As he drove through the empty streets of the Hellenic capital, he was internally begging for someone to hop on and break the deafening silence.

Giannis Mentzos, a cameraman for the state broadcaster, made a conscious decision not to abuse the special-purpose permit he had been given so he could fulfil his mission of informing the public.

Like them, there are countless pharmacists, police officers, bakers, supermarket staff, municipal cleaners, metro drivers and delivery workers who stepped outside their abodes and plunged themselves into the frightening outdoors to do their jobs.

Trolleybus driver Giorgos Koufopoulos, 45, wearing a protective face mask and gloves, poses for a picture as he drives his vehicle in front of the Athens Academy building. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Supermarket employee Athina Spyropoulou, 29, wearing a protective face mask and gloves in the suburb of Chalandri, north of Athens. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Delivery company employee Andreas Porfyris, 25, wearing a protective face mask and gloves at the empty road in front of the ancient monument of Hadrian's Arch in central Athens. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Nurses Taiba-Naz Riaz, left, Maria Tsamouri, centre, and Ioardana Moskofi, right, behind the window which separates the intensive care unit, touch the hands of intensive care unit doctors Dimitris Konstantonis, left, and Giorgos Dimopoulos (not pictured) at Attikon hospital, one of the main hubs treating COVID-19 patients in Athens. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Municipal worker Panagiotis Mpakoulas, 55, wears a protective suit and sprays disinfectant. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Medical worker Eleni Griva, 51, wearing a protective face mask and gloves, delivers lunch to patients affected by COVID-19 at Attikon hospital in Athens. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Pharmacist Labros Kouris, 42, wearing a protective face mask and gloves inside his pharmacy. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Police officer Stergios Kakarotzas, 28, wearing a protective face mask and gloves poses for a picture in front of the parliament building. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Baker Spiros Achmeti, 41, wearing a protective face mask and gloves, makes bread at his bakery in the suburb of Kalyvia, south of Athens. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Metro train driver Alexandros Barbounis, 36, inside the train cockpit in Athens. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
Camera operator Giannis Mentzos, 49, wearing a protective face mask and gloves as he films a news anchor at the headquarters of state broadcaster ERT in Athens. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
