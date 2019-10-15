In pictures: Wildfires rage in Lebanon

Firefighters in Lebanon have been battling wildfires that erupted amid unusually high temperatures and strong winds.

Thick smoke was seen on Tuesday drifting over the outskirts of Beirut, over the mountainous Chouf region to its southeast and the southern city of Saida.

In the Chouf, an area known for its trees, a volunteer firefighter lost his life trying to put out the flames, his family said.

Interior Minister Raya El-Hassan said Cyprus and Greece had responded to Lebanon's call for help.

"Two Cypriot planes have been working to put out the fires since yesterday," she said on Twitter.

"Greece has responded to our request and will send two planes to help us," she added, while Jordan also said it was ready to help.