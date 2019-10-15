In pictures: Wildfires rage in Lebanon

According to reports, 18 Lebanese people were admitted to hospitals for treatment following multiple wildfires that began early on Monday in Mechref, Dibbiyeh and Al Damour areas of Chouf district in Mount Lebanon. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Firefighters in Lebanon have been battling wildfires that erupted amid unusually high temperatures and strong winds.

Thick smoke was seen on Tuesday drifting over the outskirts of Beirut, over the mountainous Chouf region to its southeast and the southern city of Saida.

In the Chouf, an area known for its trees, a volunteer firefighter lost his life trying to put out the flames, his family said.

Interior Minister Raya El-Hassan said Cyprus and Greece had responded to Lebanon's call for help.

"Two Cypriot planes have been working to put out the fires since yesterday," she said on Twitter.

"Greece has responded to our request and will send two planes to help us," she added, while Jordan also said it was ready to help.

Lebanese army helicopters and planes provided by Cyprus were fighting the fires on Tuesday morning as dozens of civil defence teams worked to extinguish blazes that entered residential areas. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
People inspect the remains of cars and shops that were burned in a wildfire overnight in the town of Damour just over 15km (nine miles) south of Beirut. [Hassan Ammar/AP]
The fires scorched trees in various areas in the mountains overlooking Beirut. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Lebanese firefighters extinguish a fire inside a building in the town of Damour. [Hassan Ammar/AP]
The wildfire outbreak coincided with high temperatures and strong winds. [Joseph Eid/AFP]
A man tries to extinguish a fire in southern Beirut's Mechref area. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
A view of bushfires in Mechref. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
